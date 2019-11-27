The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Bailey J. Fuller, 22, of 2241 Washington St., was arrested at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Fuller assaulted David J. Muntz Jr., 36, of 89 Hill St., at about 1:55 a.m. Nov. 5 in rural Dubuque.
- Shane S. Dole, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at about 8:35 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Washington Street on a charge of voluntary absence from custody and a Polk County, Iowa, warrant. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Nov. 15.
- Robert J. Purvine-Busler, 48, no permanent address, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of voluntary absence from custody and a warrant charging interference with official acts. Court documents state that Purvine-Busler did not return to the state correctional facility on Nov. 14.
- Tamikka L. Bradford, 40, of 2113 Garfield Ave., was arrested at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday at Metro PCS, 400 Rhomberg Ave., on a charge of second-degree harassment.
- Ariel B. Spillner, 20, of Windsor, Wis., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to her vehicle at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Locust Street.
- Tyesha L. Fricks, 21, of 3268 Hillcrest Road, reported $606.54 stolen via fraud committed in the 2000 block of Pasadena Drive at 3:25 p.m. Saturday.
- Michael W.J. Kohl, 35, of 2582 Central Ave., reported $500 worth of criminal damage to his vehicle between 8 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday while it was parked at his residence.