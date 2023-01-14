Federal data highlighted in a recent report indicates that Dubuque County workers’ average earnings are linked closely not only to educational attainment, but also gender.

In both the city of Dubuque and Dubuque County, the average annual earnings for women with a college bachelor’s degree are less than the average annual earnings for men with only a high school diploma, according to an “equity snapshot” from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque focused on education.

