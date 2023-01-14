Federal data highlighted in a recent report indicates that Dubuque County workers’ average earnings are linked closely not only to educational attainment, but also gender.
In both the city of Dubuque and Dubuque County, the average annual earnings for women with a college bachelor’s degree are less than the average annual earnings for men with only a high school diploma, according to an “equity snapshot” from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque focused on education.
The snapshot used data from 2020, but figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s recently released 2021 American Community Survey five-year population estimates show the same trends. Female bachelor’s degree holders in the city of Dubuque earn an average annual salary of $38,769, while men with a high school diploma or equivalent degree earn an average of $41,628.
Recommended for you
In Dubuque County as a whole, female bachelor’s degree holders earn an average annual salary of $46,314 while men with a high school diploma earn $50,177 on average.
“I think it isn’t a secret that women tend to make less than men in the positions they have and that, while there may have been progress, we are not at full parity,” said Alex Baum, director of advocacy, data and learning at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “Finding equitable pay is an outstanding issue not just across the U.S. but in our community as well.”
Baum said one factor contributing to the gap is the salaries in the fields in which many local women are employed.
“We have a much bigger percentage of women with a bachelor’s degree who are in the education field,” he said.
Based on the most recent American Community Survey five-year estimates, Baum said that of the total population age 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree in Dubuque County, 27.3% of women have a first major field of study in the education field. That number is 8.6% for men.
“I think (this data) indicates what we’ve known for a long time: that a lot of our teachers, despite having high educational requirements, are not compensated to the level of other professions,” he said.
According to a fall 2022 wage and earnings report from Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Dubuque County elementary and secondary teachers in most categories earn a median hourly wage of around $28 per hour, though kindergarten and preschool teachers earn about $22 and $13 per hour, respectively.
The largest gap in earnings between men and women of the same educational level occurs among bachelor’s degree holders, with men in Dubuque earning an average annual salary of $55,882 compared to women’s $38,769.
In contrast, male and female workers in Dubuque who hold less than a high school diploma earn nearly identical annual salaries, at just over $31,000.
Dubuque Community Schools Executive Director of Secondary Education Mark Burns described the wage gap as “an area of concern,” noting that schools are one of many community partners that participate in conversations about educational attainment and earnings.
In seventh and eighth grade, Dubuque Community Schools students in exploratory classes develop a budget based on a career of interest, including potential earnings and expenses. High school students also are required to take a semester-long financial literacy course before graduation.
“Our teachers do have conversations … about what students can expect for a wage, on average nationally, in a particular line of work, so that students understand the earning power of that particular career,” Burns said. “The most important thing is that a person finds a career that’s going to make them happy, that’s going to give them a sense of value and fulfillment, whatever that career may be.”
Stacey Ortman, University of Dubuque director of public information, said the university’s Office of Vocation, Career Services and Community Engagement offers a similar service for college students.
“With students who are exploring careers and jobs after graduation, (staff) like to meet with students to discuss possible salaries or how else to weigh various aspects of their total benefits package,” she wrote in a statement to the Telegraph Herald.
Baum said closing the gaps illuminated in the equity snapshot will not be “a quick fix,” noting that a positive step would be for policymakers to increase funding to industries such as education to help boost teacher salaries.
“It’s very easy for people to assume that problems are getting better or to not think about the numbers, but then when you bring them up and see there is a significant difference, we’re hoping that leads to a call to action,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.