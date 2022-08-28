PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Rihanna Peters listened carefully as Ben Kahle explained where she should place her feet.
“I would put your front foot up front more — it gives you more stability,” Kahle said.
Peters followed the instruction, steadying herself on the skateboard and balancing herself with her arms outstretched.
Kahle, of Dubuque, provided some informal skateboard instructions during an event Sunday at Platteville Skate Park. Peters, 10, of Platteville, was among a handful of kids who learned some skateboarding tips during the event.
“It’s fun,” Peters said. “I haven’t done much skateboarding.”
Sunday’s event, “Skills in the Skatepark,” featured some lessons and BMX stunt bike demonstrations, along with food and a couple of vendor tents.
“We want to give some attention to each of our parks, because we have 15 different parks and you can kind of forget some,” said Bob Lowe, Platteville’s parks and recreation director.
Lowe’s department hosted the event held at the skate park, one of Platteville’s smaller parks at just under 3 acres. Artists prepped the skate park for the event by painting some of the features.
“We don’t want to forget the smaller parks that we have that are really nice,” Lowe said.
Brandon Zasada, 37, of Platteville, helped organize the event. He was also instrumental in establishing the skate park about 20 years ago.
“Me and a group of my friends started raising the funds and got the city together to do this, so I’ve been with it since the beginning,” Zasada said.
Two decades later, Zasada would like to see more usage of the park.
“There are a handful of frequent users and we would welcome others — that’s what we want,” he said. “We want it to be a positive place to go for kids.”
Zasada and other BMX bike riders demonstrated some stunts during the event. Under rain-threatening skies, the riders circled the lower portion of the park before increasing their speeds and sending their bikes airborne off of steep ramps — often completing 360-degree turns in the air before landing.
Zasada said efforts are underway to upgrade the park, including seeing some of the metal and wood features replaced with cement features.
“We’re going to get a plan together and raise money,” he said.
Edison Bohlken, 8, of Platteville, brought his skateboard to the park today and picked up some tips.
“I’ve been here once before,” Bohlken said. “It’s fun.”
