FENNIMORE, Wis. — When Jen Kelley gives away a dress, she gets to see something magical happen.
It’s that click, the zing of finding the right dress for a perfect night. It’s helping girls feel beautiful and confident, so they can go make memories that will last a lifetime.
“Each kid is going to have their own story,” Kelley said. “But these girls, there’s nothing like it. They’re twirling, and they’re giggling. They just love it.”
It’s that feeling that pushed Kelley, a paraprofessional at Fennimore Elementary School, to collect more than 600 dresses to give away in an effort to make formal events more accessible for young women.
When factoring in the tickets, outfits and other preparations, prom and homecoming season can cost hundreds of dollars, and that can be a high hurdle for families without a lot of disposable income.
Kelley’s organization, Formal for Free, tries to ease that burden by offering dresses and some accessories for free.
The first giveaway was this spring for prom, when Kelley gave away about 100 dresses.
Another event is scheduled for this weekend to help area teens prepare for homecoming. People also can reach out to Kelley to set up another time to look at available dresses.
“I want it to not be about who has the fanciest dress or spent the most money,” Kelley said. “I want it to be about kids having fun and making memories.”
Helping girls feel like ‘a princess’
Kelley first thought about collecting prom dresses in February as Fennimore’s prom drew near. At first, she thought she would get about 20 donations.
That all changed when Gina Walmer, of Boscobel, donated more than 500 dresses. Walmer previously ran a similar program called Project Prom Dress out of a small loft room.
When she heard about Formal for Free, Walmer saw her chance for her collection to keep helping girls “feel like a princess.”
“It was very emotional, but she has more space and better access to help more girls,” Walmer said. “I’m very happy to be able to pass it on.”
That donation kickstarted Kelley’s efforts, allowing her to help girls from Fennimore and beyond. This spring, she said, one family drove more than four hours to look for a dress.
Another young woman came to find a dress for her father’s military banquet. Her mother had died, so she was going to serve as her dad’s date.
With Kelley’s help, she was able to find the perfect dress for the event — an experience that was equal parts rewarding and emotional for everyone involved.
“She was crying. I was crying. It was all just very beautiful,” Kelley said.
A community effort
Kelley said the Fennimore community has been instrumental to the success of Formal for Free.
In addition to donating dresses, community members and local businesses also have donated money and storage items such as shoe and clothing racks.
Jenifer and Brian Heisz, owners of Quilt Peddler in Fennimore, offered Kelley the use of one of their empty buildings to store and show the dresses, which then was cleaned up and painted with the help of volunteers from Fennimore High School.
“And that was special because she involved our students in giving back,” said Fennimore Community Schools Administrator Jane Wonderling. “Jen is always thinking of ways like that to give back to students.”
Kelley continues to fundraise for the effort, with 100% of donations going back into supporting the mission.
While dresses are always welcome, Kelley said she also is looking for more items such as nice shoes or jewelry, as well as homecoming gear for boys such as ties or dress shirts.
Any monetary donations go toward paying insurance on the building, as well as gift cards for the girls for things such as getting their hair done or makeup.
“I’m going to do this for as long as I can,” Kelley said. “I don’t want anyone to think that, ‘Oh, I have to get a free dress,’ and be embarrassed because they shouldn’t be. … It shouldn’t be hundreds and hundreds of dollars to go to prom (in the first place).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.