ASBURY, Iowa — Becky Vannorsdel bustled about her classroom at Tri-State Christian School’s new elementary campus Monday morning, unpacking boxes and filling desk drawers.
“It’s great to have this new space (where) we are able to really offer new opportunities to our students,” she said, glancing around the freshly painted room.
The new educational facility, once the home of Skate Country, will welcome about 100 students in kindergarten through sixth grade for the first day of classes next week. Tri-State Christian purchased the building at 5630 Saratoga Road in June of 2021 and is now wrapping up a two-year renovation project.
Recommended for you
The first phase, completed last year, included three classrooms and a gym, while the second phase included crews building out remaining classrooms, administrative and storage spaces and the main entrance of the 18,000-square-foot building.
“By the time we’re done, it will be over $1 million for the renovation, but it could have been a lot more if not for the many volunteers giving their time and materials,” Principal Amy Rush said, later adding, “God has really blessed us with this new space.”
Tri-State Christian School opened in Galena, Ill., in 1992 and moved to 5025 Saratoga Road in Asbury in 2018. Since that time, secondary students have learned largely out of three modular units outside that building.
However, with the opening of the new elementary campus, the school sold the modular units this summer. The approximately 80 secondary students will move into the building at 5025 Saratoga this fall.
“As we grew, space has gotten tighter and tighter,” Rush said. “Building this (new campus) has gotten us from 13 classrooms total to 18.”
The new elementary campus includes one classroom per grade, as well as an extra classroom, plus a dedicated library and art/music room. Students will eat lunch in the gym, rather than in their classrooms, as they have for some time.
The flooring in the gym comes from the school’s original Galena location at 11084 U.S. 20, which now houses Galena Art & Recreation Center. Rush said ARC officials recently redid the gym floor and offered the flooring to Tri-State Christian.
“It’s really great to have that piece of history,” she said.
The gym also is used by the school for theatrical performances and chapel services, and Anchor Community Church also rents the space.
The former Skate Country’s main entrance will become the school’s entrance, with new doors added for security purposes. The school also purchased about an acre of green space behind the building.
“It’s a huge amount of space for kids to play, and it’s a great place to expand if we need more classrooms in the future,” Rush said.
Other Dubuque County projects
In Dubuque Community School District, a mechanical system replacement project at Eisenhower Elementary School this summer brought air conditioning to the entire building, according to District Buildings and Grounds Manager Rob Powers. Additionally, crews wrapped up a project at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School that replaced the building’s roof, with the exception of the gymnasium, and a project to install more than 400 solar panels on Sageville Elementary School’s roof.
Over the summer, work also continued on a multi-year, $34 million renovation project at Dubuque Senior High School, slated for completion in October 2024. Workers remodeled science, math and foreign-language classrooms, as well as some bathrooms.
“There are a handful of classes that have been moved to other parts of the building so their classrooms can remain under construction, and we’ll keep leapfrogging classrooms throughout the school year to get this project done,” Powers said.
He said the one remaining “big-ticket” item for the project is a new stairwell, elevator tower and restrooms in the southeast corner of the building, to be completed by January.
Elsewhere in Dubuque County, a $1.5 million project to upgrade track and field facilities at Western Dubuque High School was completed this summer. Work included replacing the grass football field with turf and expanding it to regulation size for soccer games and band competitions, as well as resurfacing the track.
“The hope behind that installation (of turf) is to make the field available to as many different activities as we could,” said Superintendent Dan Butler.
He said band, football, baseball, softball and golf programs, in addition to P.E. classes, will all find the field more user-friendly, and turf creates a more durable, all-weather surface than grass.
Work is also ongoing for two other projects at Western Dubuque High School that will be completed in fall 2024: an addition to the vocational building and increased workspace in the high school kitchen, as well as the creation of one large cafeteria area.
At Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, workers completed a water main replacement at the system’s Central Campus this summer. An elevator was also installed at Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center, and Resurrection Elementary School’s playground surface was updated with a new rubber mulch.
Additionally, renovations begun in April at St. Joseph the Worker Early Childhood Center wrapped up in June. Those included new flooring, ceiling lights, ceiling tiles, cabinetry, paint and furniture in the east wing of the building and a new sprinkler system and HVAC system for the entire school.
In Dyersville, Beckman Catholic High School completed improvements to the concrete on its patio and rear entrance, while nearby, several St. Francis Xavier Elementary School classrooms received a new coat of paint.