LANCASTER, Wis. — An area hospital will host an event next month to raise awareness for mental health concerns and suicide prevention.
Grant Regional Health Center will host its first-ever “Shine the Light” luminaria event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 in Lancaster’s downtown square.
The free event is meant to raise awareness for the one in five adults who will suffer from a mental illness in their lifetime. The following day, Sept. 10, marks World Suicide Prevention Day.
Luminaria will be available at no cost, and attendees are encouraged to personalize or customize them as they see fit. A brief ceremony will take place at 7 p.m.
More information about the event and its mission can be found online at bit.ly/3KGTwTM.
