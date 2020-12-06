Jo Daviess County restaurants defying state restrictions
GALENA, Ill. — On Thursday, Cajun Jack’s Bar & Grill’s inside dining area again was open for business.
The restaurant served up its distinctive fare to customers and hosted its weekly shrimp boil.
The Elizabeth eatery is among many in Jo Daviess County that continue to serve customers inside — a violation of restrictions implemented early last month by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
“If we don’t open to our customers, I’m worried we’re not going to make it,” said owner Jacky Jacobs. “We are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe.”
Despite restrictions from the state prohibiting indoor dining, many restaurants throughout Jo Daviess County have remained open.
Galena City Administrator Mark Moran said city officials also have received reports of restaurants remaining open. Two weeks ago, he said, 10 restaurants were observed offering indoor dining.
“It’s a challenging issue,” he said. “Even if we see restaurants that are open, it’s not a local enforcement responsibility.”
East Dubuque Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said many restaurants in his community also remain open, and the city has taken the approach of not trying to enforce the governor’s restrictions.
“These people just want to stay in business,” he said. “Our community needs to have these people staying in business. We’re not telling anybody that they have to shut down.”
State confirms COVID-19 reinfection in Dubuque County
State health officials have ruled that a Dubuque nursing home resident has been reinfected with COVID-19 — the first such known instance in Dubuque County, according to local health leaders on Monday.
During a meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Sunnycrest Manor interim Administrator Tammy Freiburger announced that the Iowa Department of Public Health is classifying one of the Dubuque facility’s residents as a “reinfection” case.
“(The IDPH) based it on all the data and factual information provided,” Freiburger said. “(The resident) completed their 10 days of isolation and reached their 28 days where they could be considered clinically recovered by the IDPH. A month after that, they presented with symptoms again, were tested and found to be positive.”
Freiburger also said the resident — like all residents and staff at long-term-care facilities, per federal rules — was tested weekly and found to be negative, week after week, between positive tests.
Club gives away nearly 800 pizzas to front-line workers
ASBURY, Iowa — In April, soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Asbury chapter of the Eagles Club decided to make free pizzas for Asbury front-line workers.
“We did 130 (pizzas) then, and we thought that was a lot,” chapter member Joe Small said with a laugh.
“Little did we know,” added Pam Schaefer, bar manager and women’s president of the club.
Schaefer was alluding to the club’s decision to again show appreciation and support to front-line workers, but with about six times as much pizza.
Over the past two weeks, a group of volunteers got together funds and supplies to make 775 small pizzas for Dubuque and Asbury front-line workers. Several hundred pizzas were delivered Thursday and Friday. The rest were to be delivered Saturday, as well as on next Friday and Saturday.
“We decided to do this because we all have friends and family working in hospitals and nursing homes,” Small said, adding that his wife, Jane Small, works full-time in a nursing home COVID-19 unit.
Locations the club had on its delivery list included both Asbury and Dubuque fire departments, Paramount Ambulance, both Dubuque hospitals, nine area long-term-care facilities and Epic Health and Wellness, where a COVID-19 testing site is set up.
Despite virtual learning options, many local schools still find value in snow days
In a school year that has brought plenty of changes for educators and students, the snow day seems to be emerging largely unscathed locally.
Despite flexibility given to schools to offer virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from most local districts said they still plan to close schools on bad weather days without requiring students to attend remotely — at least for the first few occurrences.
School leaders said though they have plans for virtual instruction during the pandemic, they still prefer in-person learning, and the logistics of deploying remote instruction for a snow day would prove challenging.
Out of 32 local school districts that responded to an inquiry from the Telegraph Herald, most said they planned to use traditional snow days as needed unless they see a large number of weather cancelations.
“We have a pretty rigorous schedule all year, so we thought if we only have a few snow days in there, that a break probably would be a good thing for our kids,” said Western Dubuque Community School District Superintendent Rick Colpitts.
Proposals being sought for rail feasibility study
A Dubuque-area committee is looking to study the costs of creating a high-speed passenger rail line that offers service from Rockford, Ill., to Dubuque.
The group recently approved a request for proposals that outlines the requirements of a consultant who will be tasked with overseeing the approximately 14-month study, which prioritizes transporting passengers between the cities at speeds that rival driving.
The consultant would evaluate routing, estimated ridership, station locations, infrastructure and equipment conditions, service speeds and frequencies, along with associated costs and revenue generation potential. Proposals are due in December, and the committee expects to award a contract by mid-January.
A passenger railway from Dubuque to Chicago has not run since the 1981 closure of the Black Hawk Line, operated by Amtrak.