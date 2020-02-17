MENONIMEE, Ill. — A woman was injured in a crash early Saturday on U.S. 20 near Menominee.
Carissa McColley, 20, of Mount Carroll, was taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release issued Sunday by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 20 near Evergreen Lane east of Menominee. The release states that McColley was driving when she attempted to avoid hitting a deer and her vehicle struck a guardrail.