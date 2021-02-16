LANCASTER, Wis. -- A whimsical piece of Grant County history has received a makeover and a new home.
After conducting a fundraiser in 2020, the Grant County Historical Society has refurbished the Pink Pony, a beloved object in Lancaster that had been in “disrepair,” according to an online announcement.
Donations from area residents enabled the pony to be restored, repainted and mounted on a steel fixture.
The pony stood in front of The Pink Pony Drive-In from 1959 to 1983, a restaurant transformed from a Tastee-Freez by Lois Alcorn in 1952.
Originally a vibrant carousel ride, the pony was donated by the Alcorn family to the Grant County History Museum, where it will remain on display.
The museum is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic but plans to open in late spring.
For more information, call 608-723-4925.