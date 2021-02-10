Pandemic health and safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 appear to be helping suppress a more familiar illness: the flu.
As of early this week, neither MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center nor UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital has had a positive influenza test so far this flu season. Like COVID-19, influenza spreads through droplets when people cough, sneeze or talk.
And they are far from an anomaly. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from fall 2020 to the end of January, public health labs have reported an “unusually low” number of positive flu cases.
“We truly believe it’s because of the social mitigation strategies why we are not seeing an increase of influenza cases,” Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Patrice Lambert said. “But we know that could change if people relax social mitigation strategies.”
And no, flu cases are not being counted as COVID-19, state and national public health officials have repeatedly reported in response to various conspiracy theories.
Data from state health departments show that Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois are all below the national 2.6% baseline of outpatient visits for flu-like illness through the end of January. Iowa sits at 0.34%, Wisconsin at about 0.5% and Illinois at 0.66%.
In fact, Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory did not have any positive flu tests from anywhere in the state in the week that ended Jan. 30, according to the most-recent data available. Only one flu-related hospitalization was reported statewide in that week.
By comparison, during the week that ended on Feb. 1, 2020, the state lab identified 74 positive samples and 72 flu-related hospitalizations were reported.
“We didn’t wear masks any previous flu season,” MercyOne infection preventionist Gail Gates said. “It depends on where you are, but not everyone was gathering for Thanksgiving, Christmas, the Super Bowl. All of those events that happen in the fall and early winter weren’t happening the way they always did.”
Jeff Baker, nursing director for the Finley emergency department, said the hospital and emergency department have performed 665 influenza tests since Nov. 1 without yet getting a positive result.
Last year’s flu season had typical case increases and decreases, Baker said, but there was a dramatic drop off in cases around March, when COVID-19 measures were put in place.
“I think we will be on the lower end of positive flus for 2021 compared to last year,” Baker said. “It’d be great to have zero the whole time, but I’m not that optimistic. But it’s definitely going to be lower than last year.”
In previous years, some people would still go to school or work with a cough or fever, Gates said. However, most people have been staying home with any illness symptoms since the advent of COVID-19, which also has prevented other respiratory illnesses from spreading.
Gates also said that more people receive their influenza vaccination each year. Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported that by the end of January, 1,231,182 flu vaccination had been administered.
Nationwide, the CDC expects 194 million to 198 million flu vaccinations to be administered this flu season, up about 30 million from the 2019-2020 flu season.
In Wisconsin, 41% of residents have been vaccinated statewide. Lafayette County Health Department Health Officer Julie Leibfried said that’s up 3 percentage points from this time last year.
While she noted that flu season sometimes doesn’t peak until late February or early March, she said COVID-19 measures have kept things at bay — including fears about how COVID-19 would affect this year’s flu season.
“At the beginning of the flu season, we were concerned not only about co-infection, but symptoms could be worse,” Leibfried said. “We were also concerned about hospitals being overwhelmed.”
By the end of January, state health departments were reporting a total of 14 flu-related hospitalizations this winter across Iowa, 11 in Illinois and 10 in Wisconsin. A Wisconsin Department of Health Services report also noted that the state had about 1,000 flu-related hospitalizations by this time last year.
Lambert also said there were concerns about the flu season occurring during the pandemic, especially since it’s the time of year when people stay together indoors.
“We knew that we did not have a true picture with the first COVID case back in March of what that would look like with influenza,” she said. “We were very pleasantly, pleasantly surprised with the reduction of influenza cases.”
However, health officials stressed the importance of staying vigilant with COVID-19 mitigation measures to stop the spread of all respiratory illnesses.
“Masking just puts that extra bow on the package,” Gates said. “If you’re coughing into a mask, you’re not coughing into the air where influenza can spread.”