Quad Con
Buy Now

Kyle Packard (left) and Daniel Paczok, of the Dubuque Lightsaber Academy, participate in a lightsaber demo during Quad Con at Five Flags Center in Dubuque on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

 EILEEN MESLAR

First Friday

Today, Central Avenue Mercantile, 1902 Central Ave. and Stoned Art Studio and Gallery, 1800 Central Ave.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Central Avenue Mercantile; noon-8 p.m. at Stoned Art Studio. Central Avenue Mercantile will host a fall open house featuring live music beginning at 5 p.m. with beverages and fall-themed treats available. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Dubuque Winter Farmers Market

Saturday, Kennedy Mall (former Younkers Men's Store), 555 John F. Kennedy Road

9 a.m. to noon. Shop local produce and other items at the first winter farmer's market of the season. 

Tri County Sportsmen Club Drive-Thru Cod Fish Fry

Saturday, New Vienna VFW Club, 2045 Main St., New Vienna, Iowa

4:30-7:30 p.m. $10 for a loin cod fillet dinner with baked potato and coleslaw. $15 for a seven piece bucket of fish. 

Sundown Mountain Resort Open House

Sunday, Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Live music, food, drinks, chairlift rides and more.

Tags