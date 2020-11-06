First Friday
Today, Central Avenue Mercantile, 1902 Central Ave. and Stoned Art Studio and Gallery, 1800 Central Ave.
11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Central Avenue Mercantile; noon-8 p.m. at Stoned Art Studio. Central Avenue Mercantile will host a fall open house featuring live music beginning at 5 p.m. with beverages and fall-themed treats available.
Dubuque Winter Farmers Market
Saturday, Kennedy Mall (former Younkers Men's Store), 555 John F. Kennedy Road
9 a.m. to noon. Shop local produce and other items at the first winter farmer's market of the season.
Tri County Sportsmen Club Drive-Thru Cod Fish Fry
Saturday, New Vienna VFW Club, 2045 Main St., New Vienna, Iowa
4:30-7:30 p.m. $10 for a loin cod fillet dinner with baked potato and coleslaw. $15 for a seven piece bucket of fish.
Sundown Mountain Resort Open House
Sunday, Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Live music, food, drinks, chairlift rides and more.