Staff with Dubuque’s Housing Department recently proposed a number of initiatives designed to assist those facing eviction, along with aiding those who receive federal assistance for housing.
The proposals were presented to Dubuque’s Housing Commission on Oct. 27 and include the development of an eviction prevention hotline and a program to incentivize landlords to make their housing units available to Housing Choice Voucher program participants.
Gina Hodgson, housing financial specialist for the city, said city staff were seeking to gain input from the Housing Commission before beginning the process of preparing the proposals for Dubuque City Council. If staff choose to move forward with any of the proposals, they would be presented during city budgeting sessions in March.
“It’s all stuff we wanted to bounce off the Housing Commission before moving ahead with it,” Hodgson said. “The commission in general was in support of the ideas.”
One of the proposals seeks to establish a hotline that residents can call when facing eviction. Hodgson said many city staff members consistently receive calls regarding eviction. In many instances, the issue being reported is handled by housing staff, but cases have also emerged that instead were better directed to another city office, such as the Human Rights Department.
Hodgson said the hotline would train a staff member to have access to all the resources needed to assist someone facing eviction in any capacity, reducing the need to redirect calls.
“We would have an in-house person that would have enough knowledge to direct them to community resources or answer questions,” Hodgson said. “It would make things easier for city staff and the people calling.”
Housing Commission member Sam Wooden said he is open to creating the hotline if there are enough calls per year to warrant its existence. If staff receive relatively few calls on average in regard to eviction, he doesn’t believe a staff member should be dedicated to fielding a hotline.
“If we’re going to hire someone to man a hotline, we need to know if there is enough demand,” Wooden said. “If it really has an impact on the housing department to field those calls, then yeah, it’s something to look into.”
Housing staff also put forward a program to incentivize landlords to wait on filling their housing units in order to provide time for Housing Choice Voucher program participants to move in. Hodgson said landlords participating in the program would be compensated for the time their housing unit remains unoccupied as long as only Housing Choice Voucher participants are accepted.
“Often times, we see apartments that would work fill up before we can get someone with a housing choice voucher to fill them,” Hodgson said. “This program would give those people the time that they need.”
However, Wooden said he opposes the program, arguing that landlords should be mandated to not discriminate against Housing Choice Voucher program participants, instead of incentivized.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea,” Wooden said. “Our goal should be to make sure that Housing Choice Voucher participants aren’t being turned away.”
Amy Eudaley, Housing Commission member, said the city has regularly had difficulty in getting landlords to accept Housing Choice Voucher participants, so she supports a program that might incentivize them.
“We have been trying to figure out all kinds of ways to get landlords to be a little bit more accepting to Housing Choice Vouchers participants,” Eudaley said. “At this point, I don’t know if there is a good way to incentivize landlords with anything other than money.”
Hodgson said additional details are still being determined by housing staff, and which proposals will be presented to Dubuque City Council in March also awaits final approval.