Police said a Dubuque man was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges after a vehicle chase.
Michael L. Ashford, 41, of 509 1/2 Arlington St., was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Friday at 513 E. 24th St. on four counts of felony controlled substance violations, interference with official acts and eluding arrest.
Ashford also was cited for striking fixtures upon a highway, two counts of failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, failure to maintain control of his vehicle and driving while his license was suspended.
Court documents state that a Dubuque police officer recognized Ashford, who was the subject of multiple active warrants for unlawful use of a firearm and a controlled substance violation, outside of a business on Jackson Street. The officer followed Ashford's vehicle. The vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of East 21st and Washington streets.
Police reported that a "short, slow speed vehicle pursuit" ensued between the 2100 block of Washington Street and the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue, then Ashford fled on foot. He was arrested in the 500 block of East 24th Street.
Documents state that officers found 14 bags of marijuana, 76 ecstasy pills, three bags of cocaine and three bags of crack in the vehicle and $1,621 on Ashford.