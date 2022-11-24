The Dubuque County Conservation Board plans to review policies for permitting private events on conservation land after property owners alleged damage resulted from an off-road auto event along Heritage Trail.
The event, Sundown Mountain Resort’s Jeeps On The Mountain, was held Oct. 8 and featured tracks, obstacles and off-road features such as a mud pit and creek crossing over the Little Maquoketa River. For the second consecutive year, participants were allowed to camp on county conservation property on the banks of the river along Heritage Trail.
In recent weeks, however, neighboring private property owners have said the participants caused significant destruction to county property.
“When you have an event permit, you’re supposed to leave the property in the same condition that you found it,” said Dale Leslein, a neighbor. “There were up to 72 trees that were cut. They cut all of the branches off, all the way off, so they could bring all their campers into it.”
And this was not the first time, Leslein said. He claimed the event caused damage the year prior as well, which he complained of then.
“Mr. (Brian) Preston (Dubuque County Conservation executive director), a year ago, we brought this to your attention,” Leslein said at a recent conservation board meeting. “You promised us at that time that they would restore the property to its original condition. The ruts are still there from a year ago to this day.”
Preston told conservation board members that he had surveyed the site after this year’s Jeeps On The Mountain event and found no such damage.
“I was out there and did not see any trees that were harmed for camping. This area right here below the dam was where they had the stream crossing,” he said, pointing to a map. “The mud pit, where they drove the Jeeps through mud, was over here. This was all Sundown property.”
Sundown Mountain officials insisted Wednesday that participants in Jeeps On The Mountain only drove their off-road vehicles on Sundown property and through the creek, outside of conservation jurisdiction.
They acknowledged that they trimmed branches of a few walnut trees, which they previously had planted near the border with conservation land, to allow for the camping. Officials said they also removed invasive species and reseeded for conservation after the event.
Leslein said his concern was both for the county property and for legal liability.
“They had bonfires down there,” he said. “If somebody falls into one of those on conservation property, we’re opening up huge legal issues. This is not acceptable.”
Private entities holding events on conservation property are required to be granted a permit and provide proof of insurance. Preston said organizers did provide proof of insurance but acknowledged that the permitting paperwork was dated incorrectly.
While county staff contend no damage was done, members of the conservation board were concerned enough to plan a review of permitting processes to avoid problems in the future.
“We want to be good neighbors,” said Board Member Jay Wickham, also a current Dubuque County supervisor. “It looks like this, at least from (Leslein’s) vantage point, is something that didn’t work out well. And anyone who uses the property — by permit or just daily — needs to be kind to the land. The items we are looking at now are in the past, so we need to decide if we want to keep it open or if we want to react.”
Board Member Jacqueline Kehr said she wants the board to at least review paperwork more thoroughly in future permit considerations.
“We’ll definitely take this in consideration from now on when we are approving or not approving permits,” she said.
Leslein also took issue with the fact that organizers of Jeeps On The Mountain profited from use of county property. Preston clarified that such profit is not against current county rules.
Kehr was interested in addressing that in the future as well.
“You definitely bring up some good things that we will need to discuss when we look at future special permits, maybe changing the way we look at them, double-checking verifications,” she told Leslein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.