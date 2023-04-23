A bill that recently passed the Iowa House of Representatives would make it easier to conduct legitimate purchases of catalytic converters but is unlikely to make a dent in the nationwide wave of car part thefts, some local officials said.
Last May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed off on a law requiring businesses that buy catalytic converters to require the seller’s identification and proof of ownership of the car part, imposing fines beginning at $1,000 if the buyer fails to comply.
That law was meant to crack down on widespread thefts of catalytic converters. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thefts of the car part climbed by 1,215% between 2019 and 2022.
Recommended for you
But the law unintentionally made it harder for scrap yards to accept the converters for recycling. Joe Frick, owner of Key City Recycling in Dubuque, said the new regulation led him to turn away sellers for insufficient documentation. He had turned away two people on Monday alone.
“It didn’t work out at all,” Frick said. “I turn a lot of people away.”
Under the new bill, now under consideration in the Iowa Senate, business owners such as scrap metal dealers and auto shop owners could register as buyers or sellers with the state Department of Revenue for a fee of $100 and instead present their license to the other party.
Individuals could present a signed affidavit to the purchaser attesting to their valid ownership of the catalytic converter, instead of having to present an invoice for a replacement converter or other proof of ownership.
“This bill itself is kind of a corrective, if you will,” said state Rep. David Jacoby, D-Coralville, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee that drafted the bill.
State Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said the bill would allow businesses and individuals to conduct transactions with more ease while still maintaining a record of sales.
“It strengthens the requirements for a paper trail that will help law enforcement trace stolen items and ensures that a person will be fined if they intentionally break the law,” Lundgren wrote in an email.
Local law enforcement is skeptical the new bill will help crack down on theft, however.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said thieves were more likely to sell stolen converters through back channels than go through a legitimate recycling center.
“So the person buying or selling the converter may not be concerned about the legislation since they’re selling on the black market,” Welsh said.
He added that thieves in Dubuque or eastern Iowa also easily could cross state lines to sell the pilfered car parts.
A total of 29 converters were stolen in the city in 2022 and 10, so far, in 2023, compared with 12 in 2021.
Jacoby said the next step for the Legislature would be working with the Department of Public Safety to establish an interstate compact with Iowa’s neighbors to crack down on the transport and sale of converters across state lines.
“Hopefully after six months of (actual) experience, we’ll be able to talk to Illinois, Minnesota,” Jacoby said. “We’ll be able to reach out and ask for a Midwest compact.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.