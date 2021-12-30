Though 2021 saw the deaths of hundreds of special tri-state residents, here is a selection of those with the most notable achievements. Today’s story includes deaths in the latter half of the year. Part 1 published on Wednesday.
Ray Crippes (March 15, 1947-July 29, 2021): Crippes joined the Jamestown Fire Department in 1974. A year into his service, his colleagues elected him chief, a position he held for 30 years. He ran the station “by the books” but with enough levity to counterbalance the stress of the profession.
Sister Maureen Smith (Nov. 27, 1935- Aug. 15, 2021): Smith was one of six girls in her family to join the Sisters of St. Francis. A teacher in Dubuque, Manchester, and Waterloo, Iowa, Smith also served the migrant farm worker population in Florida and Washington, D.C. with the Migrant Project.
Mike Ironside (Nov. 25, 1963-Aug. 16, 2021): After teaching English conversation and joining a band in Japan, Ironside settled into Dubuque as a musician, writer and photographer. At Dubuque Mainstreet Ltd., he was known as “Mainstreet Mike” for his work with the farmers market and Dubuque ... and All That Jazz concert series. His interest in people and their stories led to his work as a feature writer for 365ink magazine. He played bass in The Lonely Goats and many other local bands.
Cletus Meyer (Dec. 17, 1933–Sept. 5, 2021): From 1961 to 1996, Meyer served as the executive director of Dubuque Boys’ Club. In those 35 years, his nurturing and guidance helped thousands of boys and their families, serving as a father figure to many.
John P. “Junnie” Mihalakis (March 18, 1930-Sept. 26, 2021): At an early age, Mihalakis developed a fascination with fishing and the Mississippi River. It was this passion that spawned the first of many successful business ventures over the years — a bait shop. He ran Rich & Junnie’s Bait Shop, Junnie’s Lunkers Lovers Lounge, and Rich and Junnie’s Coin, now known as Rich and Junnie’s Vending.
Jeff Faulhaber (April 16, 1967-Sept. 30, 2021): Very much a car enthusiast from the start, he started fixing and restoring cars at the age of 16. Faulhaber and his wife, Judy, purchased Big Apple Bagels in 2000. He proudly ran this business for seven years until returning to his real passion of fixing and rebuilding cars and owned Faulhaber Auto Body.
John Cooke III (July 9, 1928–Oct. 5, 2021): Cooke held leadership roles and contributed to a vast array of local organizations, including Galena Rotary. A caring man with “a strong moral compass,” Cooke donate thousands of dollars to area nonprofits. Starting in 2011, he led the effort to conceive and build the Prairie Ridge Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Galena.
Steve Koopmann (Aug. 31, 1951-Oct. 18, 2021): In 1974, shortly after graduating college, Koopmann began working at Skate Country. Later purchasing the business, Koopmann touched many lives through his work at Skate Country, providing a safe and supportive environment for many young people. Steve’s patience and good humor made him beloved by staff and customers.
Tim McNamara (Dec. 7, 1951-Nov. 4, 2021): McNamara was president of Wilmac Property Corp. He had a vision for transformation of the historic Millwork District into an area for living, working and entertainment, and he worked tirelessly toward that goal, promoting it to anyone who would listen. He imagined the area as a hub for the arts community in Dubuque and was a co-founder of the Voices from the Warehouse District art shows.
John Sullivan (Jan. 20, 1927-Dec. 1, 2021): In the fall of 1950, Sullivan assumed the role of advertising manager for the Cascade-Pioneer Advertiser, his family-owned newspaper. He took over the position of editor-publisher in 1968. The Cascade Pioneer-Advertiser won many state and national awards over Sullivan’s 39-year career with the newspaper. In 1985, John was named Master Editor-Publisher by the Iowa State Newspaper Association, its highest honor.
Dorothy (June 9, 1935-Dec. 5, 2021) and Don Augustin (March 29, 1935-Dec. 2, 2021): The Augustins spent their entire lives together and were scarcely separated, even in death. They were the co-owners of Lombardi’s Ballroom until 2001.
Randall H. Judge (Aug. 23, 1938-Dec. 20, 2021): Judge operated the family business, Hal Judge Interiors, for 46 years. He was involved with Camp Albrecht Acres, serving on the board for 24 years and on the foundation board for 20 years, including 12 as the president. He also served on the board at Storybook Hill Zoo and on the Mount Pleasant Home Board of Trustees.