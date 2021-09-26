Dubuque’s drop in parking revenue is finally catching up with the city.
Last week, the Dubuque City Council approved transferring $1.68 million from the city’s Greater Downtown Tax Increment Financing Special Revenue Fund to the Parking Operating and Capital Funds in order to ensure continued parking operations and maintenance.
Jennifer Larson, director of finance and budget for the city, said the funds transfer was recommended by city staff after it was determined that city parking had not generated enough revenue in recent previous fiscal years to sustain its operations.
“COVID-19 was unprecedented, and that resulted in lost revenue for parking, which is supposed to be self-sustaining,” Larson said. “The parking fund did not have the necessary revenues to sustain its operations.”
Parking revenue saw a sharp drop during the COVID-19 pandemic when the city temporarily eliminated parking meter charges, and parking ramps saw a drop in space rentals for several months when many downtown employees were working from home during 2020.
Prior to the pandemic, in fiscal year 2019, the city generated $3,059,034 in parking revenue. In fiscal year 2020, annual revenue dropped to $2,491,645, and in fiscal year 2021, it fell further to $2,319,234.
Russ Stecklein, transportation services interim director, said the city’s drop in parking revenue was compounded by the sudden need to spend $300,000 on emergency repairs to parking ramps on Iowa Street and Bluff Street. Those repairs, which were anticipated to take about a month, ended up taking more than three months to complete, leading to several parking ramps remaining closed for months.
“All those circumstances really cut into our revenues,” Stecklein said. “We were paying more for repairs when we weren’t bringing in as much money.”
With the transfer of funds, Larson said the city can now fund parking operations, but it will have to contend with making up for that lost city revenue. About $1.3 million of funds taken out of the Greater Downtown TIF fund was intended to be used this year to fund downtown capital improvement projects.
Larson said the city has two options: issue debt in order to fund the projects this fiscal year, or draw $800,000 from excess general funds to pay for some projects and delay or cancel the remaining unfunded projects.
“The city doesn’t want to issue any more debt, so we are going to examine what our other options are,” Larson said. “We need to find a way to fund that deficit.”
Larson said the majority of projects that would be paid for with the Greater Downtown TIF fund are focused on promoting economic development. Some projects listed in the city’s 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Program plan as being funded by the Greater Downtown TIF fund include improvements to Jackson Park, the rehabilitation of Town Clock Plaza and various repairs and improvements to the Grand River Center.
Larson stressed that no decisions have been made regarding what the city will do in order to make up for the funding deficit and added that any funding decisions will likely be included in the fiscal year 2023 budgeting process.
City officials expressed hope that the city’s slump in parking revenues will improve in fiscal year 2022, and while parking has increased downtown, Stecklein said it still has a ways to go before it reaches pre-pandemic capacity.
“It’s coming back, but the delta variant is slowing down the return, I think,” Stecklein said. “We wish we would be back to 100%.”
Since the start of fiscal year 2022, which began July 1, the city has generated about $587,859 in parking revenue, which, at that current rate, would see the city garner similar year-end parking revenue to the previous two fiscal years. However, Stecklein said he believes parking revenues will soon pick up, pointing to the increasing number of people working in the Dupaco Voices Building.
“Dupaco has more and more people working out of that building, so we’re anticipating we’re going to see a huge influx,” Stecklein said. “I believe our available parking could fill up quickly.”
The city’s parking woes come in the midst of ongoing plans to construct a new $20 million, 500-space parking ramp in downtown Dubuque as part of a development agreement between Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA.
In June, the city approved a $1.7 million purchase of the property at 880 and 898 Central Ave. to serve as the site of the new parking ramp.
City and economic development officials have previously argued in favor of constructing the parking ramp, not only to ensure meeting potential future parking needs but also to fulfill the city’s commitment to its development agreement.
“We need to continue to support the continued development of the downtown, and we also need to address those facilities downtown that are yet to be developed,” said Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Downtown Development Corp. “Certainly having more parking is a critical component of that.”