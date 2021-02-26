The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tiffany A. Burg, 31, of Shullsburg, Wis., was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault and fourth-degree theft, as well as warrants charging failure to appear in court and pretrial violations. In relation to the domestic assault charge, court documents state that she pushed her boyfriend, Jon P. Blaser, 20, on Sept. 18 in the 500 block of West Locust Street.
- Jay M. Martin, 33, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 6:18 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Wartburg Place on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
- Kandice N. Kemps, 22, of 760 Duggan Drive, No. 2, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Kemps assaulted her husband, Austin J. Kemps, 25, at their residence Wednesday night.
- Rebecca A. Fossum, 23, of 9516 Feeney Road, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday outside her residence on charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, second-offense possession of marijuana and interference with official acts.
- William P. Leonard, 36, of 2357 Rockdale Road, was arrested on Feb. 12 at Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St., on charges of possession of cocaine and of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
- Kluck Construction, 408 Airborne Road, reported the theft of a vehicle and tools, totaling $80,500 in value, from its site between about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.
- Avis Rental Car, 10965 Aviation Drive, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $10,000 located near 1600 Butterfield Road between about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday and 12:40 a.m. Thursday.