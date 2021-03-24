Staff members at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on Tuesday marked a solemn anniversary and reflected on the toll of COVID-19.
Dozens of workers gathered in the Dubuque hospital’s auditorium to recognize the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 patient being admitted to Finley. Since that date, 310 COVID-19 patients have been treated at and discharged from the hospital, while 52 have died.
Attendees observed a 52-second moment of silence in the latter’s memory.
Immediately afterward, hospital chaplain Claudia Dorsch reflected on the past 12 months.
“Today, we are gathered here to remember those patients who recovered from COVID-19,” she said. “ … We also mourn the loss of 52 patients. They are family members and friends. Each one made a contribution to our community in their own way.”
A total of 310 yellow flowers were distributed among staff to represent the discharged patients, while 52 white carnations represented those who died. Luminaries representing those lost were displayed above the hospital’s emergency department entrance on North Grandview Avenue.
CEO Chad Wolbers kicked off the occasion by recognizing the hard work, and yearlong struggles, of the hospital’s workers.
“It is important to recall the efforts and dedication that our valiant team members have displayed over the course of the last year,” he said. “As our community experienced the spread of COVID, our team members endured their own experience with the virus, either personally or with loved ones. Through all of this, they continued to move forward.”
The human element
Wolbers acknowledged that Tuesday’s event was not an easy one to endure.
Despite the difficulty of confronting such loss, he said, staff agreed they didn’t want the moment to pass without acknowledging the impact of the pandemic.
“We ultimately decided it was the right thing to do,” he said. “Not to celebrate, but to reflect and remember the sacrifices the team went through and, especially, the loss that we have endured in terms of our patients.”
Finley officials highlighted the emotional toll of the pandemic.
One of Dorsch’s duties during the pandemic was to connect ill patients to their loved ones, a task that was complicated immensely by the need to isolate infected patients and stop the virus’ spread.
Dorsch said facilitating such interaction was critical to the patients’ emotional well-being.
“The way people perceive coming to the hospital and being in an isolation room, it feels like being in prison,” she said. “… Communication (with loved ones) was always a top priority.”
Wolbers, meanwhile, expressed concerns about the future well-being of staff members, many of whom watched multiple patients die of the virus.
“I think it is very honest to say that most of our staff will never be the same,” he said. “… There will be some post-trauma among our team, and one of our top priorities, if not the number one priority, is making sure we are supporting their recovery.”
Moving forward
It also has been approximately one year since MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center welcomed its first COVID-19-positive patient, according to Kay Takes, president of MercyOne in eastern Iowa.
Mercy officials said the Dubuque hospital has treated and discharged 697 patients with COVID-19. Seventy-three COVID-19 patients have died at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Takes also expressed concerns about the mark that the pandemic will leave on staff members.
“That is a major concern we’ve been focused on all along,” she said. “These people have been through a traumatic event, and there is going to be a longstanding impact. It is important to make sure there are resources available to the staff.”
Takes said the growing number of vaccinations provides reason for optimism but emphasized the area is still not out of the woods concerning COVID-19.
“After a year, we have all become very familiar with mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” she said. “Those prevention measures continue to be critically important.”
Reflecting on the past year, Takes emphasized that local medical professionals were forced to adjust and adapt to procedures, requirements and restrictions they previously hadn’t experienced.
“There was no playbook (for how to deal with COVID-19),” she said. “But they have been able to do whatever they needed to do to serve patients and families in the community. We could not have asked for more.”