In any election year, campaign finance reports can provide a whole ream of interesting information, often giving a glimpse of the fundraising approaches of candidates and their staffs.
But the second quarter of 2020 was — by any measure — special.
Candidates and supporters, for the most part, were not knocking on doors. Shaking hands remains discouraged and potentially dangerous in the time of COVID-19. Venues that would host campaign events have been shuttered, the gathering of crowds prohibited. Even many parades have been nixed as the pandemic continues.
So, the reports for the quarter from April 1 to June 30 will show what campaigns were able to do in a time when they lost many of their traditional avenues of drumming up electoral and financial support.
The Federal Election Commission’s second-quarter deadline for finance reports isn’t until Wednesday, July 15, but campaigns in some races shared some of their figures last week — including both camps in the hotly contested race for Iowa’s First Congressional District seat.
As reported in the Telegraph Herald last week, Republican Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s campaign announced that it had garnered $1,030,000 in donations, while Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer reported raising $875,000 in the three-month span.
Finkenauer reported ending the quarter with $2.7 million cash on hand; Hinson had $1.6 million.
Those are some big numbers for a district that only covers one-fourth of the state for a period that ended more than four months before the general election — especially during a quarter made entirely of months when people’s physical activity was restricted. Additionally, the quarter included June’s primary, in which Finkenauer was unopposed and Hinson advanced easily.
“It’s really impressive that they were able to do this well during a pandemic,” said Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College. “With everyone in quarantine, you’re not going to be able to knock doors the way you’d like to.”
He said the big funds raised by both camps showed a special kind of savvy.
“It required getting creative,” he said. “It means targeting your appeals, via online or on Facebook, reaching people in ways that are new for the campaigns but also for the voters.”
Budzisz said it also probably points to just how important this race — deemed a “toss-up” by the Cook Political Report — is to the national parties.
“These two will not want for money this year,” he said. “But it is going to be interesting, when those reports are actually filed, to see where that money is coming from, how much of it is out of state or from (political action committees).”
But in a state — especially at this time — where voters are skeptical of outside influence and interference from party leaders in Washington, D.C., the narratives surrounding where each camp’s money is coming from will play a role in the lead-up to the election.
Both campaigns last week pointed to how many individual donors they drew and the size of contributions.
“Hinson added well over 8,550 first-time individual contributors, nearly doubling Congresswoman Finkenauer’s 4,660,” boasted a press release from Hinson’s camp.
Finkenauer’s campaign highlighted its 4,660 individual contributors and added that 89% of donors gave in amounts less than $100.
“This (money) is all without all that’s going to come in from outside media buys, things like that,” Budzisz said of the two campaigns’ fundraising efforts. “Part of the importance is for them to be in charge of their own voices. Hinson and Finkenauer are going to want their own cash to tailor their own message because there are going to be outside groups, the parties, who are going to be trying to tell it for them.”
Grassley to skip Republican National Convention
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, reported last week that he will not attend the Republican National Convention this year due to concerns about COVID-19.
The official convention is scheduled for Aug. 21 to 24 in Charlotte, N.C. President Donald Trump then will accept the party’s nomination during a “convention celebration week” Aug. 24 to 27 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Grassley, 86, reported having attended every national convention since 1980.
Presidential race returns to Iowa — digitally
Since the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucus wrapped in early February, the 2020 presidential race largely has left The Hawkeye State in its rearview. The Democratic field narrowed, then settled on former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump only recently returned to rallying supporters, at least in person.
Last week, though, both teams popped their heads back in with digital events.
Biden co-hosted a digital “Build Back Better” roundtable with Finkenauer, featuring a state representative and multiple union leaders. The talk focused on job creation, raising wages and Biden’s economic recovery plan from the pandemic.
Members of Trump Victory’s Iowa team hosted a digital call with Donald Trump Jr. and its regional communications director “to call out Joe Biden’s radical economic plans.”