Police said a bicyclist was injured Wednesday in a crash with a vehicle that failed to yield in Dubuque.
Ashley D. Koester, 30, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Locust Street. The report states that Teresa N. Putchio, 48, of Dubuque, was turning onto Locust from Loras as Koester was riding across the street in the crosswalk. Koester’s bicycle hit Putchio’s vehicle. The report states that Koester had the walk signal at the crosswalk.
Putchio was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.