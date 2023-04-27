Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DELHI, Iowa — A man has been sentenced to one year of probation on a charge related to 2 pounds of marijuana found in a Delaware County traffic stop.
Brandon M. Martin, 27, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana.
A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Stephanie Rattenborg.
Court documents state that a deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by Aubrey J. Thompson Jr., 40, of Manchester, on Jan. 25 for a traffic violation. Martin was a passenger in the vehicle.
“The deputy detected the strong odor of marijuana when making contact with the occupants of the vehicle,” documents state.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two large bags containing about 1 pound each of marijuana, documents state.
Thompson is charged with failure to affix a drug stamp, controlled substance violation and possession of marijuana in connection with the incident. He has pleaded not guilty.
