At Hotel Julien Dubuque, COVID-19 has affected operations in almost every conceivable way.
Concerns about the virus prompted the postponement or cancellation of wedding receptions and professional gatherings that typically fill the property’s event spaces. The absence of these events, coupled with a general decline in travel, have caused a steep drop in the hotel’s occupancy rate.
General Manager Dwight Hopfauf said the hotel now employs just more than 50 employees, representing roughly one-third of the hotel’s workforce at this time last year. On the heels of a nightmarish spring, Hopfauf is hopeful that a modest rise in activity this summer is a sign of things to come.
“Back in April and May, we had some nights with single-digit occupancy,” Hopfauf recalled. “We are starting to rebound a bit and see some better numbers, but we are still down at least 50% compared to last year.”
The current state of affairs at Hotel Julien reflects disconcerting trends taking shape at lodging facilities across the country.
The American Hotel & Lodging Association this week sent a letter to Congress that described the current crisis as “the worst the industry has ever faced.”
Citing data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the letter noted that the leisure and hospitality sector has lost 4.8 million jobs since February. Most hotels still are staffed at less than half their pre-pandemic level, the letter said.
The association also laid out a series of federal actions that could help hotels stay afloat, including an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program and the passage of tax reforms that would help employers and workers in the hotel industry.
HITTING HOME
The Dubuque market is mired in its own hospitality decline.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said hotels in the city typically boast an occupancy rate of around 75% in the summer. This summer, only 40% of rooms are being filled.
“Dubuque is usually incredibly strong from June all the way through November,” Rahe said. “Obviously, we are nowhere near where we would normally be. At this point, anything we can get is better than nothing.”
Realizing the steep challenges they face, many hotels are experimenting with new concepts.
Hotel Julien Dubuque recently collaborated with other local entities to host a hybrid meeting in its ballroom. The new format allows some members of a group to physically gather, while others could join the meeting virtually. Hopfauf thinks the concept could prove popular at a time when organizations value in-person communication but are fearful about having large gatherings.
Other changes at the hotel are geared toward enhancing safety and cleanliness amid the pandemic.
Hopfauf noted that Hotel Julien will leave a room vacant for a 24-hour period before and after a guest stays there. If a room is occupied on Saturday night, for instance, hotel staff would not book another guest for that room on either Friday or Sunday night.
The arrangement reduces the risk of COVID-19 exposure. It’s also a necessary logistical move at a time when a depleted housekeeping staff is responsible for cleaning rooms and preparing them for the next guest.
VARYING IMPACTS
The pandemic’s impact on the lodging business can vary significantly from one community to another.
Wayne Wodarz, executive director of Platteville (Wis.) Regional Chamber, said lodging facilities in the city were adversely impacted by the suspension of classes at University of Wisconsin- Platteville as well as a statewide effort to discourage tourism in the spring.
While official numbers from the past three months haven’t been released, Wodarz anticipates the figures will reveal at least a 30% decline in occupancy during the second quarter.
He is hopeful that the anticipated resumption of classes this fall, coupled with enhanced tourism marketing efforts, will boost lodging business in the months ahead.
“Hopefully, these things will have a positive impact,” Wodarz.
At Aldrich Guest House, a bed-and-breakfast located in Galena, Ill., the coronavirus wiped business out completely this spring.
Co-owner Robert Mahan said the business went nine weeks — a period stretching from late March to mid-May — without hosting a single guest.
Over the past two months, though, those fortunes have reversed dramatically.
Mahan said June business volumes exceeded pre-pandemic forecasts and the bed-and-breakfast is currently on pace to record its best July ever.
In the midst of health and economic concerns, though, maintaining optimism is easier said than done.
“We are kind of holding our breath,” Mahan said. “Who knows what the fall will bring? We know there’s a chance that there could be new travel restrictions, more rollbacks or another shutdown.”