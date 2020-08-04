Local organizers of another prominent annual summer event have opted to postpone until next year.
Dubuque Main Street has called off its remaining Music on Main concert, formerly Dubuque ... And All That Jazz!, originally slated for Friday, Aug. 14, under the Town Clock.
Prior concerts on June 19 and July 17 also had been nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Dubuque Main Street continues to find ways to engage the community through downtown events and initiatives," wrote Program Specialist Michaela Freiburger in an email to the TH. "These continue to evolve rather quickly, within a month or two, and we will continue to keep the community informed as they grow and develop."