Police said that a Dubuque woman attempted to hit her husband with a car on Friday after the couple got into an argument.
Marshea J.D. Miller, 35, of 2420½ Central Ave., was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Friday on charges of domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, interference with official acts and possession of marijuana.
Court documents state that police were called to the 2400 block of Windsor Avenue on Friday for a report of a physical disturbance. Police found a vehicle stopped in the area, which was driven by Miller. Traffic camera footage shows Miller driving over the curb and on the sidewalk in the 300 block of East 24th Street “in an obvious attempt to strike her husband,” Brian A. Miller, 33, documents state.
Brain Miller jumped out of the vehicle’s way and “narrowly avoiding being hit,” documents state. Marshea Miller continued driving on the sidewalk for half a block before re-entering the roadway.
Brain Miller told police that he and his wife got into an argument Friday morning, and he left the area on foot. Documents state that Marshea Miller then followed him in her vehicle.
While Marshea Miller was being arrested, documents state that she tried to pull away from officers. A plastic bag of marijuana was also found in her purse.