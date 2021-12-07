Stand within the curving metal walls of the “Skyward” sculpture, look up at the sky, then close your eyes.
“Just stand there for a minute and just imagine: It’s a beautiful Sunday morning, and the sun is out,” said Steve Sloan. “Then, shortly thereafter, a bomb hits the portside of the ship, and it starts to list. What would it be like for the floor to become a wall and the wall to become a floor? Water is pouring in, and men are screaming. It is completely disorienting.”
Today marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A 24-foot-tall, physical manifestation of the terror and sacrifice of that world-altering event stands as the centerpiece of Dubuque’s renovated Veterans Memorial Plaza on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Located about 65 paces down an elevated boardwalk, the spiraling “Skyward” is meant to mark the actions of Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt, who is credited with helping 12 other sailors climb through a porthole to escape the sinking USS Oklahoma during the attack in 1941, sacrificing his chance to flee in the process. The USS Oklahoma had lost power and capsized, essentially flipping it upside-down.
“My understanding is that (the view from inside the sculpture) would be the view of what Chaplain Schmitt saw as he helped those sailors go up through the porthole before they had to close it,” said retired Brig. Gen. Bob Felderman, of Dubuque. “What Chaplain Schmitt did is what a lot of people in the military would have or have done. A lot of people run away from danger, but people in the military seem to run toward danger.”
The poem “Rain,” by World War I officer Edward Thomas, is etched along the inside walls of the sculpture in Dubuque. The poem references the sacrifice of human life in war.
“When I think of (‘Skyward’), the word that comes to mind is sacrifice,” said Dick Bridges, a veteran who helped organize the $3.2 million, Dubuque Racing Association-funded renovation of the plaza. “(Schmitt) saved all of those men, and as he was doing it, he knew what was coming. He made the decision to stay and save others, and that is so powerful to me.”
Tom Walsh, commander of American Legion Post 6 in Dubuque, visits the plaza nearly every night to play a recording of taps. He often is asked about the meaning of the spiraling sculpture.
“A majority of the people have no idea what it represents,” Walsh said. “I have to explain it to them.”
Schmitt’s remains were identified in 2016 in an effort led by the U.S. Department of Defense. They were transported to Dubuque and St. Lucas, Iowa, for a series of commemorations in October 2016.
A Mass in Schmitt’s honor took place Monday evening at Christ the King Chapel at Loras College. Schmitt studied at Loras — then known as Columbia College — graduating in 1932.
Dubuque resident Sloan is Schmitt’s great-nephew. He said the meaning of the sculpture and the rest of the plaza’s monuments continues to resonate.
“Every man and woman who puts on a military uniform is willing to make that ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, and we can never forget that,” Sloan said. “It’s not just Father Al (Schmitt) — it’s all of the military people past and present. I think that is so powerful in so many ways.”