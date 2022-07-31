Field of Dreams
Fans watch the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees play at the Field of Dreams during the official MLB viewing party in Dyersville, Iowa, in 2021.

 JESSICA REILLY

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As Major League Baseball prepares to descend on Dubuque County for the second time, local businesses and officials are using what they learned during last year’s event at the Field of Dreams as they finalize plans for the big day.

“I feel like we learned a lot last year, so I think that we’re pretty well prepared,” said Tom Olberding, co-owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville. “Not just for Textile, but for all the activities in town, I feel like we’re in a lot better shape as far as what we know, and we’re ready to go.”

