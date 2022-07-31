DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As Major League Baseball prepares to descend on Dubuque County for the second time, local businesses and officials are using what they learned during last year’s event at the Field of Dreams as they finalize plans for the big day.
“I feel like we learned a lot last year, so I think that we’re pretty well prepared,” said Tom Olberding, co-owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville. “Not just for Textile, but for all the activities in town, I feel like we’re in a lot better shape as far as what we know, and we’re ready to go.”
This year’s MLB game will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11, featuring the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at the stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site. The stadium also will host a minor league game between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels two days earlier.
Beyond the Game
Officials have planned a full week of Beyond the Game activities in connection with the game and currently are finalizing details for those events.
“This is kind of our two-week cram period,” said Karla Thompson, Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We’re getting the word out about any last-minute changes and new additions, communicating with vendors and letting them know what to expect.”
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Textile and Fuse Restaurant will host a tailgate ahead of the minor league game. Olberding said the event will include live music and autographs from celebrities, including Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the “Field of Dreams” movie.
Several former Major League players will sign free autographs at the tailgate, including Kyle Farnsworth, Glendon Rusch and Drew Storen.
“We’re hoping that we get the teams that are playing in the minor league game, the mascots or their representatives to join us as well,” Olberding said, adding that he and his staff have been “working double time” to ensure they will have enough beer and food available for the event and the week.
Fans also can receive autographs from a bevy of baseball players at Fan Fest, which will be held Aug 10 and 11 at St. Francis Xavier School, 203 Second St. SW.
In addition to previously-announced former players who starred with the Cubs or Reds, officials recently added several other players to the list. These include former Cubs Darwin Barney and Matt Szczur, as well as Tim Raines, a former longtime player with the Montreal Expos.
MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, also will be on hand for photographs.
A full schedule for when each player will be present is available at beyondthegameiowa.com/fan-fest.
Thompson said a recent addition to the Beyond the Game schedule is a screening of the “Field of Dreams” movie on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. in City Square. Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto will provide free popcorn for attendees.
“Just adding little things like that lets us showcase what Dyersville is all about,” she said.
The week also will include performances from the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses, local and regional music acts, a Kids’ Zone, plenty of food vendors and other offerings.
Also on the Beyond the Game schedule is a charity softball game at the Field of Dreams movie site on Friday, Aug. 12, between the Field of Dreams Ghost Players and the USA Patriots, a team of veterans who have lost limbs.
“Nobody wants to miss anything,” Thompson said. “Everybody’s asking, ‘Where can I volunteer?’ That’s great, because that builds the excitement. It’s nice to have that local enthusiasm going on.”
Other opportunities
Outside the Beyond the Game events, other local organizations have planned exhibits and programs tying into the baseball theme.
Miracle League of Dubuque will team up with FOX Sports to hold a “Field of Miracles” game for individuals with disabilities at 10 a.m. on Aug. 11. Merle Santjer, president of the local Miracle League board, said the event is slated to include local food trucks and possible appearances from MLB players and members of the original Ghost Players.
From Aug. 8 to 12, the Loras College Center for Dubuque History will feature an exhibit of sports memorabilia illustrating connections between MLB and the Dubuque area. The public can view the display in Miller Academic Resource Center.
In Galena, Ill., where portions of the “Field of Dreams” movie were filmed, visitors can take a self-guided walking tour down Main Street and view a dozen key locations featured in the film. More information is available at bit.ly/3PU0chu.
Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa in The Galena Territory will hold a charity golf outing on Aug. 10 featuring many of the former MLB players and celebrities who will be in the area for the game. The event will raise funds for Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, and information is available at eagleridge.com.
Thompson said many Dyersville residents once again have opened their homes for use as accommodations around game day. That list has been helpful as chamber officials work to help vendors find places to stay, as many hotel rooms are booked.
Shelly Kalb, general manager of the Comfort Inn in Dyersville, said 45 of her 50 rooms are booked for MLB staff and support team members. The hotel is preparing by stocking up on supplies, lining up staff and following the same model as in 2021.
“Going through it last year was the first time they were all here, and you didn’t know what your expectations were going to be,” she said. “But they were a really great group that were here last year, and now we know their routine … so it’s less stressful, because I know what to expect.”
