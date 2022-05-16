HOLY CROSS, Iowa – Iowa Lottery officials say a progressive scratch-game ticket worth $48,861 was purchased in Dubuque County.

The “Jackpot Party” ticket was purchased this morning at Main Street Market in Holy Cross, according to an announcement from the lottery. 

“Jackpot Party” is a progressive game, meaning that the jackpot begins at a set minimum value and grows with each ticket sold until there is a winner.

