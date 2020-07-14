The executive director of Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce is resigning.
Jessica Pape is leaving the position after four years to join the Heartland Youth for Christ organization.
Pape’s last day with the chamber will be on Friday, July 24.
Pape will work with Youth for Christ groups at West Delaware, Edgewood-Colesburg and Starmont schools. Her office will be at Stone Church in Manchester.
Chamber board president Emily Peyton said the board will discuss how to move forward.
“Our assistant director, Ali Manson, can take on some additional roles,” Peyton said. “Our plan is to do some restructuring of what the chamber does and eventually get a director. Most of our events are canceled for the year, so we don’t have a strong need for event planning right now.”