Two candidates remain in the upcoming special election for the Dubuque City Council Ward 4 seat.
Residents will decide between candidates Carla Anderson and Katy Wethal in the March 29 election. The winner will fill the City Council seat formerly held by Mayor Brad Cavanagh until Dec. 31, 2023.
While seven candidates originally filed for the position, Anderson and Wethal were the top two vote-getters in a March 1 primary, moving them on to the final election.
Ahead of the election, the Telegraph Herald spoke with both candidates about a number of issues facing the city.
Five Flags Center
City leaders have proposed constructing a new Five Flags Center facility, last estimated to cost $74 million. City Council members are expected to vote later this year on whether to hold a referendum asking residents to approve borrowing funds for the project.
Anderson said she opposes the proposed project, labeling it as an unnecessary investment that would not yield more downtown revenue. She proposed making smaller repairs to the building instead.
“The Five Flags Center is not making money now,” Anderson said. “They don’t attract any of the big acts out here, and I don’t see how this upgrade will change that.”
Wethal said she believes some level of investment will need to be made in the Five Flags Center to at least maintain it, but she ultimately supports allowing voters to decide if the larger $74 million project should be approved. She added that she supports seeing an updated cost assessment for the project, which city leaders are seeking.
“Taxpayers would pay the brunt of the cost for that project,” she said. “They absolutely need to have a say.”
Parking ramp
City of Dubuque officials plan to construct a $20 million parking ramp downtown as part of a development agreement with Cottingham & Butler, HTLF and Roshek Property LLC tied to the companies’ purchase of the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St. The completion deadline for the project recently was extended by a year to Dec. 31, 2024.
Wethal said she supports delaying the project to assess the future parking needs of the city and determine whether the parking ramp will be needed. She also advocated for alternative initiatives to further improve parking efficiency downtown.
“We have so many opportunities to do the right thing here,” she said. “I think we can adapt well and utilize what we have.”
Anderson said she does not support the construction of the new parking ramp, but she does want to see investment in the city’s existing downtown infrastructure.
“I’m against building another one,” she said. “I believe we should utilize what we have right now.”
Taxes
Anderson said that if elected, she would stress fiscal responsibility to reduce the tax burden the city puts on residents. She said reducing the city’s spending and lowering its taxes would make it easier for residents to support increased funding for education.
“Some of these projects that the city has can wait a little longer,” Anderson said. “Let’s try lowering property taxes.”
Wethal said she supports efforts by the current City Council to keep tax rates low, but she also stressed her belief in funding what she believes are necessary city investments, including hiring more firefighters and purchasing new equipment for the Police Department.
“I cannot let safety go to the side,” Wethal said. “We have to make Dubuque a welcoming and safe place.”
Tax incentives and workforce development
Wethal said she believes the city should take an active role in attracting businesses and workers to the community. She supports city investments in producing more housing and child care options to attract new residents.
“It’s our job to make sure that everyone in the Midwest knows about Dubuque,” Wethal said. “We want to bring the things that make people want to move here.”
Anderson said she supports city efforts to provide more affordable child care options to residents as a means of boosting the local workforce. However, she also warned against offering excessive tax incentives in order to attract businesses to the city.
“We are bringing in companies with tax incentives only to see them move later,” Anderson said. “That doesn’t help the situation.”
Chaplain Schmitt Island
The city is working to increase investment in Chaplain Schmitt Island to improve recreation options and increase tourism. Most recently, the city renegotiated its lease agreement with Dubuque Racing Association, which leases Q Casino from the city, to ensure that a third of all Q Casino profits are used to invest in improvements at the island.
Anderson said she approves of the increased investment in Chaplain Schmitt Island, calling it a positive move for all Dubuque residents.
“It will provide people with something different to do,” she said. “People will have a place that they can go and relax and have a picnic if they want to.”
Wethal said she supports using Q Casino profits to develop the island without putting a burden on taxpayers. She added that she particularly supports the installation of more walking and biking trails on the island.
“I hope it can be a face for more entertainment in Dubuque,” Wethal said. “It could be our treasure on the river, so I think it’s a wise investment.”