A type of amphibian currently at the center of a conservation effort at a Dubuque museum had a unique introduction to the wider world.
Laotian warty newts first were described in a scientific paper about 20 years ago.
“This guy was at a wedding over there (in Asia), and he brought a bottle of alcohol with a newt in it back to his friend,” said Jacob Harmon, an aquarist at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The friend, a scientist named Bryan Stuart, had never seen that type of newt before. He since has written extensively in scientific journals about the Laotian warty newt, an amphibian used in a small region of southeast Asia as an ingredient in alcoholic drinks with supposed medicinal properties.
“It’s an interesting way to discover a species — in a bottle of booze,” Harmon said.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at an endangered amphibian whose numbers are slowly rising thanks to breeding efforts at institutions worldwide, including Dubuque.
TARGETED BY TRADERS
Laotian warty newts are found in the wild in Xiangkhouang province in the southeast Asian nation of Laos.
“It’s a northern region in a higher, mountain area,” Harmon said.
After the newts were described in scientific papers, they became sought-after targets of the international wildlife trade, causing their numbers to decline.
“These guys are listed as endangered internationally now,” Harmon said.
However, money offered to illegally collect the newts continues to deplete the wild population.
The Dubuque museum began a captive breeding program to boost Laotian warty newt numbers in late 2011. They have reared 15 newts so far, with some being sent to other facilities.
“We have been successful in breeding them,” Harmon said.
Museum guests can view the newts upstairs in the National River Center on the museum’s campus, near the Riverworks Splash Zone.
Harmon oversees the newt breeding program in the museum’s basement.
FROM THE WATER TO THE LAND AND BACK
“The newts have a unique way of reproducing,” Harmon said. “They like to breed in fall and wintertime. They will go into shallower pools in mountain streams.”
Harmon keeps the basement breeding tanks at about 64 degrees. He said the optimal temperature for newt breeding is about 59.
“When I change the water in the tank, the temperature does drop that low, so I can induce breeding,” he said.
The females will fold leaves and place their eggs into the fold of the leaf.
“They make a little leaf canoe and put the eggs inside there,” Harmon said.
The eggs and larval stages of the newt’s life are spent in the water. One of the smallest Laotian warty newts in the museum’s collection is in a life stage called an eft.
“Efts are juvenile newts,” Harmon said. “The eft phase is a purely terrestrial phase.”
The eft newt prefers land to water. Harmon said the newts will begin life in the water, enter the land-based eft stage and then return to water as adults.
