GALENA, Ill. -- Galena City Council members recently voted to not increase the number of vacation rental units in the city.
Council members agreed unanimously to not increase the number of licenses allowing for houses and properties to be used for vacation rentals.
There currently are 75 licenses issued by the city that allow for vacation rentals. City Administrator Mark Moran said the council had scheduled to review its total number of vacation rental licenses this year.
Council members ultimately opted to not increase the number of vacation rental units in the city due to concerns about hurting hotels and possible issues with downtown parking.
Moran said there are 82 applicants waiting to be approved for a vacation rental license.