Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation will host a free ice fishing clinic next month on land it is leasing for public use.
The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 at Selzer Pond, 10047 168th Ave. in rural Maquoketa.
The conservation department will provide instruction and basic ice fishing equipment for those who do not have their own. Participants age 16 and older need a fishing license.
Participants should register at least 48 hours in advance by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
The pond is on a 25-acre property the conservation department is leasing from the estate of Carl R. Selzer. The pond on the property is stocked with fish.
The lease is for six months, ending March 31. At that time, the lease could be renewed or the property could be turned over to the conservation department.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.