Two men charged in a New Year’s Day shooting in Dubuque now face federal charges tied to the incident.
Derrick D. Timmons, 29, no permanent address, and Katwan M. Brown, 27, of 366 Kaufmann Ave., recently both pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on a charge each of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
According to court documents, both are convicted felons prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Timmons and Brown were arrested in January and charged in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County with attempted murder, among other weapons charges. Those charges recently were dismissed in lieu of the federal prosecution.
According to court documents, police responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street at about 3:20 a.m. Jan. 1 after receiving reports of gunshots.
Officers located shell casings, a handgun and a “bullet impact mark” on the outside of a residence in the area.
Police saw Timmons flee the area as they arrived and chased him until he went into 1395 Walnut St., documents state.
Meanwhile, Darrin D. Heard, 25, of 2109 Jackson St., arrived at UnityPoint Health- Finley Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police were granted a search warrant for 1395 Walnut and arrested Timmons inside.
Court documents state that Brown supplied the handgun used in the shooting.