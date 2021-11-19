The Archdiocese of Dubuque has joined with Iowa's other Catholic dioceses to launch a video campaign encouraging residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Iowa Catholic Conference and the state's four dioceses today announced the launch of the video campaign featuring residents sharing the reasons they support the vaccine.
A press release about the campaign includes a statement from Iowa's bishops, noting that Catholics are receiving the vaccine in larger numbers than other denominations but that many people in the general population remain hesitant.
"We restate that vaccination has been proven to be the most effective way to fight the virus that continues to affect and kill so many," the statement reads. "In communion with Pope Francis, we remind the faithful that the common good of public health should take precedence over any moral reservation about receiving the vaccines; they will not be effective if people do not use them."
The campaign comes not long after officials from the Diocese of Madison, Wis., said diocesan locations, parishes and schools will not serve as sites for vaccination clinics.
Diocesan officials there have said they have not discourage receiving the vaccines but that the decision to be vaccinated should be made by individuals "with a well-formed conscience as to what is appropriate for their own circumstances," a statement reads.