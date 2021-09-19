A recent discovery on a Jo Daviess County nature preserve has local conservationists buzzing with excitement.
A volunteer group with Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation recently discovered rusty patched bumble bees, an endangered species, on one of the nonprofit’s preserves.
“When we find things like that, it shows that there’s hope, that the species is still thriving and that the work that we’re doing as an organization has had an impact,” said Christie Trifone Millhouse, associate director of JDCF.
The rusty patched bumble bee was listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2017 after surveys found its population had dropped by nearly 90%. Once found in more than 30 states and provinces across Canada and the U.S., it is now found in only 12 states and one province, according to the service’s website.
Trifone Millhouse said JDCF regularly conducts surveys of various species on its preserves, including butterflies, bluebirds and turtles. Bee identification work began in 2018 after the nonprofit hosted a workshop on the subject.
That summer, a volunteer group found one rusty patched bumble bee on JDCF land. The group of “citizen scientists” applied for a Fish and Wildlife Service permit to handle and identify the endangered species and continued its efforts each summer, hoping to find more of the elusive insects.
Pam Johnson, a member of the volunteer team, said the group went out at least once per week from mid-May to September to identify bees in the field. They noted 11 species of bees, but it wasn’t until this August that the group’s efforts were rewarded.
After Johnson and a fellow team member both spotted rusty patched bumble bees on their own property, they returned to the site where they had seen the single bee years earlier.
There, they found several rusty patched bumble bees, including a queen, which Johnson said is a good sign for the future of the local population.
She said the team was elated over the discovery.
“To me, the excitement is that it confirms that this is a very diverse prairie that can support the rusty patched (bumble bee),” she said.
Scientists have identified several factors behind shrinking bee populations, including pathogens, pesticides, habitat degradation and climate change. Johnson said the local discovery of the rusty patched bumble bee offers conservationists a chance to learn more about its needs and the reason for its rapid decline.
Trifone Millhouse said JDCF will continue to monitor the rusty patched bumble bee population on its preserves and manage the area to promote the insects’ needs. This includes providing a diverse array of spring wildflowers, nesting sites and overwintering habitats.
“We feel a great sense of pride and accomplishment,” she said. “These species that are showing up tell us that what we are doing is right, and that’s really exciting.”