At 7:30 a.m. Friday, the morning after the Iowa House passed a bill that would remove another 2,800 people from the state’s food stamps rolls, people were already lining up in the parking lot behind the Panera Bread on John F. Kennedy Road for the thrice-weekly food giveaways run by Resources Unite — three hours before the giveaway was due to begin.
Per Executive Director Josh Jasper’s recollection, it has been like that for at least six months.
“That line in the parking lot has been continuing to grow,” he said. “And it will grow more.”
On Thursday, House Republicans passed SF 494, which places asset limits on Iowa families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and creates a new system to verify the income, assets and identities of SNAP, Medicaid, and other public assistance programs.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, also a Republican, is expected to sign the bill.
Both Jasper and River Bend Food Bank CEO and President Nancy Renkes, whose food bank runs the giveaways in coordination with Resources Unite, expect the already heightened demand for their services to grow further if the bill takes effect as planned July 1.
So does Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Treasurer Tom Townsend, who noted the food pantry was still giving out double the food as it had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m sure it won’t help,” he said. “We’ve got enough people on the lines as is.”
Republicans have argued the bill keeps public assistance benefits for those who need it most.
“If you shouldn’t qualify for it, you shouldn’t be on it,” said Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade. “We want to help people that are living paycheck to paycheck.”
House Democrats, who filed 18 amendments to the bill before the floor debate — all of which were not approved, charged that the bill would remove qualified recipients from the rolls, cited the failure of similar asset tests in Arkansas and Pennsylvania, and argued the state would forfeit tens of millions in federal dollars for minimal cost savings.
The asset test, which limits families to $15,000 in liquid assets and personal property, excluding one vehicle and the value of another up to $10,000, aggravated Jasper in particular.
“It’s going to have the impact most on the clients who have made the most significant progress on achieving independence,” he said.
Renkes said River Bend was meeting with the food pantries it serves in Eastern Iowa so pantry operators would know when the change in law would happen and how it would affect them.
She said it was premature for the food bank to project how much demand at its pantries would increase, but “it would be naïve to think our lines aren’t going to get longer.”
Renkes also anticipated the new eligibility requirements as well as misinformation about the change in the law would cause qualified benefits recipients to be dropped from the rolls.
“It’s going to cause confusion,” she said. “People will think SNAP is going away, even though it isn’t.”
Along with the 2,800 removed from SNAP, legislative analysis projected that the bill would remove some 8,000 people from Medicaid benefits, 600 from the Child Health Insurance Program, and 100 from the Family Investment Program by the state’s 2026 fiscal year.
Religious organizations, as well as people advocating against hunger and domestic abuse, are among the groups that have expressed opposition to the bill.
During floor debate, Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, read from a letter signed by over 200 Iowa interfaith leaders pleading that the bill be rejected, and evoked the Gospel of Matthew.
“Our society will be judged on how we treat the least of these,” James said.
Per the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, some two-thirds of Iowa’s SNAP recipients are in families with children, while just under a third are in families with older or disabled adults.
Half of SNAP recipients are working families.
“At the end of the day, we have to ask ourselves when decisions are made, why are we doing this?” Jasper said. “It feels punitive. It feels like we’re trying to further marginalize people who are already in a position of being marginalized.”
