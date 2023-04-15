At 7:30 a.m. Friday, the morning after the Iowa House passed a bill that would remove another 2,800 people from the state’s food stamps rolls, people were already lining up in the parking lot behind the Panera Bread on John F. Kennedy Road for the thrice-weekly food giveaways run by Resources Unite — three hours before the giveaway was due to begin.

Per Executive Director Josh Jasper’s recollection, it has been like that for at least six months.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

