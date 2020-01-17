MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A Manchester meth dealer was sentenced this week to five years in federal prison.
Robin J. Kinney, 58, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver while near a protected location.
She also must be on supervised release for eight years after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that Kinney was arrested on March 12 within 1,000 feet of Central Park in Manchester on warrants charging probation violations. She had more than 18 grams of meth in her purse, along with drug paraphernalia.
"Her cellphone reflected incoming and outgoing text messages related to the purchase, sale and distribution of methamphetamine," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Kinney had prior convictions for narcotics-related crimes.
She originally faced state-level charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. Those charges have been dismissed.