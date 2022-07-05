PLATTEVILLE, Wis. --Registrations are now open for the first annual “Breaking Away From Domestic Violence” Bicycle Race & Ride.

Platteville Family Resource Center is holding the event, which will take place July 16 at Mound View Park. There will be a 50-mile race, as well as a recreational ride to the Platteville M.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Family Advocates of Platteville, a local shelter and resource center for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Registration information and donation options can be found online at https://www.familyadv.org/break-away-from-violence.

