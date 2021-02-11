A Dubuque woman seriously injured when her vehicle struck a building last month was arrested this week.
Danielle N. Meyer, 39, of 2008 Jeffrey Drive, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with operating while intoxicated.
Police report that Meyer was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of serious injuries, including a compound fracture of her left arm, on Jan. 19.
Court documents state that Meyer was traveling north on Asbury Road at about 9 p.m. Jan. 19, when she failed to negotiate the curve at the intersection with St. Ambrose Street.
Meyer’s vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, fire hydrant and a fence before striking The Coin Shop, 1870 Asbury Road, causing $5,000 worth of damage.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s criminalistics laboratory performed a blood test that indicated Meyer’s blood alcohol content as 0.127% at the time she arrived at MercyOne, documents state. The legal driving limit is 0.08%.