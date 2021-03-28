A longtime assistant principal is poised to step into the head role for a Dubuque school.
Greg Lehman has been named the next principal of Jefferson Middle School, pending approval by the Dubuque Community School Board next month, according to a press release. He has served as the school’s assistant principal since 2006.
He will succeed Kelly Molony, who is retiring at the end of this school year. She has been in that role since 2015.
The school has about 600 students and more than 100 professional and support staff.
Prior to being promoted to assistant principal, Lehman was an eighth-grade physical science teacher at Jefferson from 2000 to 2006. He came to the Dubuque district from River Ridge Middle School in Hanover, Ill., where he taught life science, health and physical science, the release states.
He has a Bachelor of Arts in education from University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Arts in education from Clarke University.