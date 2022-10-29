Saylor Kelchen has already overcome many challenges in her young life due to complications from DiGeorge Syndrome, or 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and Tetralogy of Fallot. A fundraiser has been planned for the Kelchen family in Worthington, Iowa, on Nov. 19.
WORTHINGTON, Iowa — “Holding her in the hospital today and looking at all the machines, I realized this is not normal. I had to shut it down. If you let yourself think how abnormal and scary it is, the dark thoughts start,” said Brittany Kelchen, who found herself in the hospital again with her daughter Saylor Jade.
Kelchen, of Worthington, shifted into gratitude, reminding herself of the wonderful facility and doctors, as well as the support system that has risen to help her family since Saylor’s birth in March.
Diagnosed in utero with a congenital heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot and a chromosomal disorder known as DiGeorge Syndrome, Saylor was navigating her third hospital stay, waiting at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for another heart procedure.
The Mayo Clinic describes Tetralogy of Fallot as “a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects that are present at birth (congenital).” Because the structure of the heart is affected, there is not enough oxygen in the blood.
The clinic describes “DiGeorge syndrome, more accurately known by a broader term — 22q11.2 deletion syndrome — as a disorder caused when a small part of chromosome 22 is missing. This deletion results in the poor development of several body systems. Medical problems commonly associated with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome include heart defects, poor immune system function, a cleft palate, complications related to low levels of calcium in the blood and delayed development with behavioral and emotional problems.”
Remembering the moment she and her husband, Cody, learned of Saylor’s condition, Kelchen said, “That day was an experience.” On the night before Thanksgiving, after an ultrasound examination that took several hours, “they told us everything and we were stunned.”
They were told a lot of parents decide to terminate their pregnancy with a diagnosis of DiGeorge Syndrome, but Kelchen and her husband knew immediately they weren’t going to give up on Saylor.
On the way to get an echocardiogram, Kelchen wondered how severe the condition was if they had to ask them about terminating the pregnancy. At that moment, she was thinking, “I don’t even know how my legs are holding me up right now.”
Saylor was kept at the hospital for 3½ weeks after her birth. During that time, she underwent her first heart procedure, which increased blood flow to her lungs, buying time for her to become strong enough to have heart surgery. On her 5-month birthday, Saylor returned to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for open heart surgery. Sometime over the next 15 years, she will need a complete valve replacement.
On the day the couple learned of the challenges with their second pregnancy, a pediatric cardiologist shared the story of snowboarder Shaun White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist who was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, encouraging the parents and giving them hope for their daughter’s future.
“We’ve gotten to a point where we take everything one day at a time. We know what’s possible, but we’re not sitting here anticipating anything like that,” Kelchen said. “The only way you get through it is to think there’s got to be another reason.”
During the first month of Saylor’s life, Kelchen was “all tears and silence,” until she remembered a moment two years earlier.
“I got an overwhelming feeling of a greater purpose. I prayed about it. Tried to figure it out. Then it clicked. I am supposed to help this baby live the fullest life possible and help advocate for other children and families. I’m supposed to raise awareness.”
Kelchen and her husband wish they could “take this away from her,” but because they don’t have that choice, they have opted to accept and fully embrace their new reality. They and their 3-year-old son Crew are adjusting well to their life as a family of four.
A fundraiser has been organized by Nancy Neuses, an aunt of Kelchen. Keep Saylor Sailing Strong will take place Nov. 19 at Worthington Memorial Hall. Doors open at 4 p.m. for the silent auction, live auction, games, music and a pork loin dinner.
More information can be found on the Facebook event page or by contacting Neuses at 563-451-5753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.