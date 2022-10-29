Saylor Kelchen

Saylor Kelchen has already overcome many challenges in her young life due to complications from DiGeorge Syndrome, or 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and Tetralogy of Fallot. A fundraiser has been planned for the Kelchen family in Worthington, Iowa, on Nov. 19.

 Contributed

WORTHINGTON, Iowa — “Holding her in the hospital today and looking at all the machines, I realized this is not normal. I had to shut it down. If you let yourself think how abnormal and scary it is, the dark thoughts start,” said Brittany Kelchen, who found herself in the hospital again with her daughter Saylor Jade.

Kelchen, of Worthington, shifted into gratitude, reminding herself of the wonderful facility and doctors, as well as the support system that has risen to help her family since Saylor’s birth in March.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.