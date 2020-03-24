PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a petition for review from the parents of a drowned Prairie du Chien boy after their wrongful-death lawsuit was dismissed in both circuit and appeals courts, according to court records.
After the son of Kurt Warrington Jr. and Rachael Warrington — Kashton, 4 — died after being found unresponsive during a swimming lesson Aug. 2, 2017, at Wacouta Aquatic Park, the parents sued the City of Prairie du Chien and Prairie du Chien Area School District, claiming personnel “were negligent in their supervision and custody” of the boy.
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Craig Day ruled in November 2018 in favor of the defendants, citing the state’s “recreational immunity” statute, which limits a property owner’s liability for an injury to, or caused by, a person engaging in recreational activity on the owner’s property.
The state Court of Appeals reached a similar conclusion.
With the Supreme Court’s denial, the decision of the appeals court is upheld.