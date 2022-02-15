DES MOINES — A bill creating some protections for beleaguered mobile home residents, pushed for years by area lawmakers, advanced out of the Iowa House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Monday.
Its advancement keeps it alive past the Friday, Feb. 18, funnel deadline for bills to pass out of their original committees. But the strongest protections for residents have been removed through yearslong negotiations with lobbyists for mobile home park owners.
The bill was born in 2019, spurred by rapid rent increases on residents of the Table Mound mobile home parks in Dubuque County by their new, out-of-state owners. Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, took the residents’ plight to the Capitol. But the original bill died that year.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, picked up the banner for the majority party the next year. But each time a new version of the bill would make progress, negotiations with owners’ groups would halt it.
A new version was revealed at the start of Monday’s meeting, sponsored by Iowa Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, who has managed negotiations the past two years. He seemed confident that all parties had found a compromise.
“This amendment certainly does not contain all of the provisions that either side wanted,” he said. “It is truly a compromise bill that we can have support on and get across the finish line and down to the governor’s desk.”
The new bill extends notice of cancellation of a rental agreement and the notice of a rent increase from 60 to 90 days. It repeals the manufactured home tax for tenants. It bans landlords from requiring modifications to mobile homes that make them immobile. It requires that obligations in rental agreements transfer to new owners of parks if they are sold.
But it does nothing to protect tenants from the kind of drastic rent increases occurring at Table Mound and parks elsewhere, as Lohse acknowledged Monday.
“That was one point we tried to negotiate. We could not get to that point,” he said. “There does need to be a bigger conversation about how we maintain mobile home parks as an affordable-housing option.”
In comments to a Telegraph Herald reporter in Des Moines, James said she was disappointed in the changes to the bill but was glad about what she called “a small step forward.”
“The bill they’ve put forward does not include the major objectives that the mobile home residents want and need, which are vitally important to keep them in their homes,” she said. “But there are some good provisions in the bill that will offer some relief for residents of manufactured housing parks.”
Lundgren said she had not been informed of the bill’s provisions when asked for comment Monday.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, voted in favor of the bill in committee, but she told the TH that it would likely change.
“I’m comfortable enough to move forward,” she said. “We just had to get it out of committee so we can keep working on it.”