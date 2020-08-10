Powerful storms swept through the tri-state area this afternoon, uprooting trees, damaging homes, disrupting communication and knocking out power to many areas.
National Weather Service storm reports included a 70-foot tree toppled in Asbury, Iowa. Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger also received a report of a downed tree on Riverside Road.
Berger noted that the storm knocked out communication among the county's emergency radio towers, complicating efforts to track the damage inflicted by the severe weather.
"We're kind of out of communication at this point, so we're going to drive around and see what we can find (for storm damage)," Berger said.
The Dubuque Fire Department, meanwhile, said it was notified of a downed power line in the 2100 block of St. Ambrose Street.
Lt. Ted McClimon of the Dubuque Police Department said a downed tree was partially blocking the road near the intersection of Southern Avenue and English Lane.
In a social media post, the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce reported that power outages had forced most businesses in the city to close. The chamber also urged residents to remain at home, noting that downed tress and power lines had led to unsafe travel conditions.
Communication issues were also noted by Regional Medical Center in Manchester, which said phone outages were affecting its family health clinics.
Storm damage also was evident in northwest Illinois.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner reported that a tree hit a power line near the intersection of West Apple Canyon Road and Kennedy Drive and started a fire. He also reported that a tree had caught fire on West Maple Avenue in Stockton, although it was not immediately clear what started the fire.
According to Turner, the storm also left debris in the roadway at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Norris Lane, as well as the crossing of Illinois 84 and High Ridge Road.
Steve Braun, emergency management director for Grant County, Wis., said that high winds proved to be the most damaging part of the storm.
“We had a very widespread area experiencing up to 60 mph winds from the storm,” he said. “There were quite a few reports of power lines down, trees down and homes damaged.”
A trained spotter reported wind gusts of 62 mph and trees down in Platteville. Another separate report indicated a tree fell on a Platteville home, although a specific location was not identified.
NWS reports also indicated there were power outages in Platteville, Fennimore and Lancaster.
Braun said a tornado warning was issued in Grant County after rotation was spotted on the radar. However, the rotation appeared to be short-lived, and there is no evidence at this time that a tornado developed.
Platteville Public Works Director Howard Crofoot said the storm brought “heavy rain, strong winds and lots of lightning” to Platteville. It knocked out numerous “power and phone wires,” causing widespread service disruptions for area residents.
Downed trees and limbs blocked numerous roadways in town.
“The best we could do for now is just push things out of the way,” Crofoot said. “Over the next few days, we’ll clean up that debris from the sides of the roads.”