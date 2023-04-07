MANCHESTER, Iowa — Five years have passed since Manchester first allowed ATVs and UTVs to operate on select city streets, but following major changes to the state’s regulations, the City Council has initiated a discussion on possibly updating its ordinance.
One of the more significant changes being considered is lifting the operating restrictions on several city streets to allow UTVs into the downtown.
Council Member Tania Bradley said in the years since Manchester’s ordinance first passed, there have not only been significant changes in UTV usage but also in the UTVs themselves.
“They were kind of a newer thing and not a lot of people had them, whereas now, we’re seeing them gain traction,” Bradley said. “They’re getting more popular,”
Bradley said UTVs themselves also have evolved, with many featuring blinkers, horns, lights and mirrors. When adding seatbelts to the equation, they are basically “a car with a roll bar,” one UTV club member said.
“For operating in town, it’s not much different to me than operating a moped, a motorcycle or a little convertible like mine,” Bradley said. “If people are going to be utilizing them more, I think, ‘Why not let them?’”
With the right rules and regulations in place, Bradley thinks the council should move forward with letting them into the downtown but stopped short of supporting their usage on Iowa 13, North Franklin Street or West Main Street.
Council Member Dean Sherman, who said he owns a UTV, was supportive of doing away with all route restrictions within city limits, which would put Manchester in line with most other communities in the area.
“It’s really complicated to try to communicate (the current route restrictions) to people so they understand what’s legal and what’s not,” Sherman said.
UTV club members said they have shared maps and ordinances and publicly called out anyone breaking the rules but that at the end of the day, sometimes there are bad actors.
The club also communicated they would like to see downtown opened up so they could more easily support local businesses.
Given the discussion was still in a very early stage and some facts were not yet clear, there was some confusion about if state code allows Manchester to open up state highways for use inside its city limits. Some council members didn’t think that was the case, but several UTV club members in the audience disagreed.
Even if that were the case, Bradley said she feels there are enough alternate routes to access the downtown that UTVs don’t need to be on North Franklin.
While the council at least seems open to allowing UTVs more freedom, it is also leaning toward restricting the use of ATVs.
City Manager Tim Vick said he and Police Chief Jim Hauschild have held discussions on ATVs and creating a clear definition in the city’s code.
“The challenge is, in our current ordinance, ATVs and UTVs are interchangeable,” Vick said. “I have some concerns about ATVs running around, not necessarily UTVs.”
Vick presented the council with a copy of Fort Dodge’s ordinance, which he said does a nice job of codifying a distinction.
From here, the council signaled it would like to continue the discussion at a committee of the whole meeting and keep an open line of communication with local UTV clubs with the hopes of implementing changes by this summer.
