The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- David S. Washburn, 30, of Livingston, Wis., was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Monday in the area of Rhomberg Avenue and Johnson Street on a charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
- Emilson A. Kerong, 30, of 2256
1/2
- White St., was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Hill Street on a warrant charging forgery.
- Latornce Smith, 43, of 2307 White St., reported $2,500 worth of criminal damage around 11 p.m. Friday at his residence.
- The Rose of Dubuque, 3390 Lake Ridge Drive, reported $3,250 worth of criminal damage done between 10 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday at the facility.
- Cheyenne L. Lembke, 24, of 1701 Heeb St., No. 2, reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $4,000 at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
- Bailey S. Foht, 22, of 3025 Burden St., reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday from the 600 block of West Third Street.
- John M. Kiefer, 79, of 2783 Shetland Court, reported a case of fraud resulting in the theft of $1,600 around 5 p.m. March 16.
- Thomas N. Thompson, 68, of Farley, Iowa, reported the theft of motor vehicle parts worth $1,500 between March 12 and March 15 from the 2000 block of Kerper Boulevard.