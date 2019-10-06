Recent sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Chad A. Engling, 41; domestic assault; Jan. 1; one-year deferred judgment, one year probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Robert J. Golden, 40; domestic assault causing injury or mental illness; Nov. 22; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Ashleigh D. Jordan, 22; possession of controlled substance; Feb. 26; one-year jail sentence, 355 days suspended, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Maurice D. Angry, 31; domestic assault, second offense; July 9; 104-day jail sentence, 90 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Brett A. Anthony, 39; domestic assault; Aug. 22, 2018; 30-day jail sentence, 23 days suspended, two years probation and batterer program.
- Christopher L. Appleton Sr., 31; assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; Oct. 18; 180-day jail sentence, 160 days suspended, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Patrick D. Asbell, 25; possession of controlled substance, second offense; March 10; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Kentrall E. Barnes, 27; domestic assault; July 18; 30-day jail sentence, 20 days suspended, one year probation and batterer program.
- Joseph K. Bogovich, 34; three counts of second-degree burglary; Sept. 14; ten-year prison sentence and DNA requirement.
- Nathan M. Chapman, 46; possession of controlled substance; April 3; 80-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Bryce D. Copeland, 23; domestic assault; July 4; 30-day jail sentence, 28 days suspended, $65 fine, two years probation and batterer program.
- Angela K. Duehr, 47; domestic assault; April 12; 30-day jail sentence, 28 days suspended, $65 fine, two years probation and batterer program.
- George F. Fox Jr., 51; possession of controlled substance; July 14; 15-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Desmond E. Hargrove, 19; assault; June 20; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $100 fine and one year probation.
- Timothy A. Heinze, 41; possession of controlled substance, second offense; Jan. 26; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Marco A. Huerta Ledezma, 39; domestic assault; March 6; one-year deferred judgment, one year probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Andrew L. Kelly, 26; assault; May 7; 25-day suspended jail sentence and two years probation.
- Sherese L. Kohn, 46; child endangerment; Dec. 27; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.
- Christopher G. Meyer, 26; possession of controlled substance; May 16; one-year suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Jamie A. Sheridan, 43; controlled substance violation; Feb. 7, 2018; deferred judgment, five years probation, DNA requirement, civil penalty and community service.
- Jesse N. Shimon, 26; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; May 24; one-year jail sentence, 270 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Laroyce T. Tate, 31; possession of controlled substance; Oct. 13; one-year jail sentence, $315 suspended fine and two years probation.
- Laroyce T. Tate, 31; domestic assault, second offense; Oct. 13; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Michael G. Tucker, 31; domestic assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury or mental illness; March 21; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years probation, one year residential facility, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Michael G. Tucker, 31; assault; March 22; 30-day jail sentence.
- Austin E. Williams, 19; domestic assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; June 7; one-year jail sentence, 320 days suspended, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Mitchell J. Eveland Taylor, 24; assault; Sept. 25; 30-day jail sentence and $65 fine.
- Alicia Majin Cruz, 19; possession of controlled substance; April 6; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.
- James M. Howard, 46; sex offender registration violation, second or subsequent offense; May 17; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Shenita C. Laury, 30; child endangerment;’ April 21; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Lee P. Montgomery III, 31; second-degree theft; June 14; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years probation, one year residential facility and DNA requirement.
- Dekota L. Redenbaugh, 30; possession of controlled substance; June 16; one-year jail sentence, $315 fine and DNA requirement.
- Amber M. Sheppard, 35; possession of controlled substance; one-year prison sentence and $625 suspended fine.
- Taylor D. Ballentine, 24; possession of drug paraphernalia; May 21; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year probation.
- Jake A. Baraglia, 28; possession of controlled substance; Dec. 19; one-year jail sentence, 335 days suspended, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Kobe S. Clemens, 18; assault; April 15; 30-day jail sentence.
- Dale J. Entsminger, 27; domestic assault; April 23; one-year jail sentence, 275 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Alfonso D. Faison Jr., 29; domestic assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; July 8, 2018; 180-day jail sentence, 160 days suspended, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Timothy E. Gremmel, 27; possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; April 15; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years probation and DNA requirement.
- Ronnie A. Griffin Jr., 36; assault with intent to inflict serious injury; Aug. 3; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Ronnie A. Griffin Jr., 36; assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; Aug. 3; one-year suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Ronnie A. Griffin Jr., 36; assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; June 1; one-year suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Chelsi T. Hall, 26; child endangerment; March 9; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.
- Chelsi T. Hall, 26; assault; March 9; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years probation.
- Anthony T. Harris, 29; domestic assault, second offense; June 25; other/miscellaneous.
- Thomas R. Kennedy, 45; possession of controlled substance; Feb. 5; one-year suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Greg T. Langel, 23; assault; July 29, 2018; two-year deferred judgment and two years probation.
- Shenita C. Laury, 30; child endangerment; Feb. 26; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Donovan J. McDonald, 26; assault; April 9; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years probation.
- Angelina R. Miller, 19; possession of controlled substance; March 20; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.