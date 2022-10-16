Dubuque residents have multiple options to dispose of leaf and yard debris this fall.
City officials said in a press release that they encourage mulching, mowing and composting “as economical and beneficial leaf disposal options,” though other options also are available.
The Public Works Department offers leaf rake-out collections by appointment through approximately Nov. 23. Residents must schedule appointments in advance and can make a request at cityofdubuque.org/yardwaste or by calling 563-589-4250.
The city accepts loose leaves, pine needles and pinecones but not grass, brush, plants and rocks for leaf rake-outs. Leaf piles should be placed “in the street at the curb no sooner than the day before the scheduled appointment,” the release states.
A minimum charge of $20 will be added to a customer’s utility bill for the equivalent of 40 leaf bags picked up.
The city also offers a yard waste collection service. Residents can put leaves and yard waste in paper yard waste bags with a city single-use yard waste sticker, in a container with a yard waste sticker on the handle or annual yard waste decal or in city-issued tipper carts for yard debris.
Yard waste bags, single-use stickers and brush ties are available in most Dubuque grocery, hardware and discount stores. A sheet of five single-use stickers is $6.50, and brush ties are $1.30 each.
