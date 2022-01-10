CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade’s newly-hired interim city administrator has enjoyed stopping in the community while traveling over the years.
“We used to drive up this direction going up to Wisconsin a couple of times,” Chris Ball said. “I always thought it was a nice, clean, quiet eastern Iowa town. The people are always really friendly.”
Ball, 54, of Wilton, Iowa, recently was hired as Cascade’s interim city administrator and started training for the role Jan. 4.
Deanna McCusker, who has been the city administrator for seven years, is resigning from the position effective Jan. 14 to become the city administrator in Washington, Iowa. Cascade City Council members opted to hire an interim city administrator before seeking a permanent person.
Ball has been working in city administration for the past decade. He worked as the city administrator for Wilton for eight years, and spent a little less than a year working as the city administrator for LeClaire, Iowa, a position he resigned from in August.
After hearing about the interim role in Cascade, Ball said, he thought the position would be a good fit while he was in between jobs.
“I like the community,” he said. “I like the folks in northeast Iowa. I’m just looking forward to getting to know the community.”
Ball said what he enjoys most about working in city administration is the opportunity to delve into economic development projects.
“I’ve been involved in a number of economic development projects in Wilton, and Cascade is in a very good position here for economic development, as well,” he said. “... Cascade has certainly grown over the last 10 years.”
Cascade Mayor Steven Knepper said Ball was well-liked in the communities in which he previously worked, and his past experience in city administration made him a good fit for the Cascade role.
“I think he just came from the same kind of small-town dynamics that we’re kind of dealing with here,” Knepper said. “We just had a good feel for him when we interviewed. He should be a good fit for us.”
Knepper said seeking a permanent city administrator will take some time, but he expects the process to last for three months.
Ball said he still is familiarizing himself with the Cascade community and how things work in the city office, and it is “probably too soon to say” if he will definitely apply to take on the position permanently.
“But at this point, I would say, yes, I’m interested,” he said.